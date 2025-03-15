Crew-10 Launched to Bring Back Our Stranded Astronauts

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Crew-10 has launched. They are on their way to pick up the stranded astronauts who have been stuck on the space station for nine months when they were supposed to be there for eight days. They were stuck there because Joe Biden wouldn’t let SpaceX pick them up after Boeing failed.


