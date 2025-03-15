Crew-10 has launched. They are on their way to pick up the stranded astronauts who have been stuck on the space station for nine months when they were supposed to be there for eight days. They were stuck there because Joe Biden wouldn’t let SpaceX pick them up after Boeing failed.
Crew-10 is go for launch! pic.twitter.com/xyQzIJ7Abf
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2025
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
Liftoff of Crew-10! pic.twitter.com/OOLMFQgA52
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2025
Falcon 9’s first stage booster has landed at Landing Zone 1 pic.twitter.com/OptB0Fv1kD
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2025
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Crew-10 on-orbit pic.twitter.com/PlHtPi4Dzh
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2025
To the SpaceX/NASA Crew-10. We are praying for you. We wish you Godspeed, and we look forward to welcoming you all home soon.
pic.twitter.com/V1SUBbcM0m
— Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) March 12, 2025
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter