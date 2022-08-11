OPINION OF THE AUTHOR

87,000 New Armed IRS Agents to Assure You Will Own Nothing,

and Like It?

By Mark Schwendau

For the past few years, a phrase has been going around as a Klaus Schwab quote, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The world public may not be aware of it if they are not tuned into alternative news sources, as the mainstream news media has avoided it, like the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“You will own nothing. And you will be happy.”

This 2016 quote, in all of its open arrogance, can only be thought of in one way, Feudalism 2.0!

The soundbite that appeared in a video ad of the WEF made the headlines and outraged informed citizens of the world! That phrase was used to describe the first of 8 predictions featured in the official 2017 WEF campaign found here:

The comment is a known paraphrase of the predictions of the world in 2030 made in 2016 by Schwab. He was not the only public figure who commented on this surreal quote. In 2017, Danish politician Ida Auken tweeted out, “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.”

For the next few years, this episode in history was almost forgotten. But after the World Economic Forum in Davos in January of 2021 and the aforementioned video campaign was presented in the media, the words shot to the forefront of conversations around the globe.

Everybody who talked about the phrase knew it was part of the “The Great Reset” of the Davos Group. A global outcry about “The Great Reset” started after the proposal was presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2021 by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He used the word “reset” in his presentation. The proposal relates to restructuring the global economy post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Not everybody knows about the connection between Klaus Schwab and Justin Trudeau, but they certainly should. In 2017 Schwab was recorded in a video stating:

“What we are very proud of now is the younger generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, um, president of France, Argentina, and so on… So if we penetrate the cabinets… So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau, and I would know half of his cabinet or even more half of his cabinet.”

This proposed plan is supposedly concerned with global cooperation between powerful governments and corporations to acquire and manage large datasets to protect the environment and achieve sustainability. But many see this as a ruse and concerns about climate change as a hoax. They agree the climate is changing, but they do not agree it is being changed by mankind. They REALLY do not believe people like Schwab give a rat’s ass about the world climate or mankind thereon.

Schwab and his kind also often mention the so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” from a book with the title of the same he wrote. To Schwab, this Fourth Industrial Revolution is characterized by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital, and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies, and industries and challenging ideas about what it means to be human.

In this supposed new economy, citizens will rent (rather than own) goods. Using fossil fuels and producing carbon dioxide will be penalized. World politics would work as an oligarchy between several countries rather than the individual sovereignty of each country.

Anybody but a perfect idiot can see this is about world power and control and not about looking out for the climate and welfare of mankind. They can see Schwab as just a simple snake oil salesman of 200 years ago. It has been said that his father was Eugen Schwab and a confidant of Adolf Hitler but fake western fact-checking websites have called this claim false. Still, the Internet does hold a picture of Eugen Schwab in a Nazi officer’s uniform. So who are you going to believe, some nameless, faceless, feckless, fake fact-checkers of the west or your own eyes looking east?

Even for those who are not idiots but are rather people who like to comply with the powerful in the interest of getting along, it is hard for them to swallow the plans for protecting the environment combined with the concept of eliminating personal ownership. They may be starting to raise their eyebrows and get a feeling of being played. But do they understand personal ownership is the basis of capitalism? This premise is what stirred public opinion and began discussions.

And if you needed or wanted another reason to hate people like Schwab, this little scheme has been brewing for quite a while…

Back in 1993, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum founded the “Global Leaders for Tomorrow,” which was renamed Young Global Leaders in 2004. Schwab created his group with a $1 million award from the Dan David Prize. People recognized in this group are allowed to attend one meeting of the World Economic Forum for free. While some names are publically listed on Internet sources, some are not. Those said to be recognized by this group include none other than Bill Gates, Justin Trudeau, and Vladimir Putin!

The “Great Reset” proposal is always presented in a positive way. It is supposed to be an alliance between united leaders of the West and the East in reaction to the damaging impact of Covid-19 on the global economy. The plan is always promoted for the greater good to rebuild the world in a more enlightened fashion where everyone is welcome and equal.

The reality is it is a concept to abolish personal ownership as a purely Marxist ideal. It goes against the ideals the independence introduced in the American Constitution, as it makes citizens dependent on some entity over them — whether it is an individual, government body, or some corporation.

Political and economic systems must always be judged based on outcomes, not intentions. Remember, The Great Reset was not born of some bottom-up initiative of society. It was a contrived plan conceptualized behind closed doors by a number of powerful elites coming from the financial world, governments, and powerful corporations. Keep in mind that Vladimir Putin is said to be the richest man in the world at 274 billion dollars as of this year.

According to Reuters, there are no plans to abolish private property by 2030, and it is only a conspiracy theory. So often, that is what the media does for corrupt leaders, provide cover for them and their true intent.

So, what might “You will own nothing. You will be happy” mean in practice?

A good example might be playing out in real-time in our world today. In 1968 I went to Germany for the first time to stay with my great aunt and uncle for a month. They rented the fourth floor in an apartment building where a wealthy landlord lived on the first floor. That visit taught me multiple lessons.

It taught me that most European people could not own a home and land.

It taught me a big difference between the upper middle class and the lower middle class as the “Haves” and “Have Nots.”

It taught me my elderly aunt and uncle should have been on the ground floor of that apartment and not the 4th floor.

On a recent trip to Florida and I learned something interesting which made me think back to my aunt and uncle from Germany; Major corporations are coming into Florida to buy up land and homes for sale which is driving up prices to prohibit future personal ownership. After that, these places are only available for rent.

Like most people who tend to believe things are conspiracy theories rather than actual conspiracies, I was skeptical about this Florida story until later this year when Microsoft’s Bill Gates (111 billion) tried to buy 2,100 acres of potato farmland in North Dakota, sparking outrage from local farmers and politicians.

Gates is already considered the largest private owner of farmland in the U.S., with some 269,000 acres (108,860 hectares) across dozens of states, according to the “Land Report 100”, an annual survey of the nation’s largest landowners. The Microsoft co-founder owns almost 1 percent of the nation’s total farmland.

There is a back story on the Internet that Gates, like his father before him, has links to the eugenics movement whereby about two-thirds of us need to die off to save the world. So what if people like Gates took their farmlands out of production and put them back to natural prairies? Where would that leave the world’s food supply?

The trouble with agriculture and the Dutch farmers might be a foreshadowing of what is planned to come. Under the guise of saving the world, Dutch politicians (globalists) want farmers to stop producing livestock that produces both ammonia and nitrogen in the interest of climate change. The Dutch farmers are now protesting, not just for their livelihoods and farms, but for securing the food supply of meats they produce for Europe.

And for those curious about the significance of this 2030 number of a future year and clock ticking down…

The United Nations “2030 Agenda” is a universal plan parallel in many ways to the WEF’s Great Reset. It wants it to apply to all countries and people therein. It requires nations to take action to stop climate change, reduce unemployment, strengthen gender equality, and promote peaceful societies and eradicate poverty.

If you want to cut through the UN crap, this could translate to:

Use the hoax of climate change as an excuse to push tyrannical measures of control over the populace.

Make sure everyone is employed in any kind of job for a government-guaranteed minimum salary.

Push the LGBTQ agenda, which will reduce the world population for reduction of climate change.

Take guns away from everyone because guns are the only tools capable of stopping tyranny.

So is there a connection between Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and The Great Reset?

Welp, thinking logically, if Joe Biden had not trashed all the good works of the previous four years of former President Donald Trump in his first year of office, we would not need an “Inflation Reduction Act” now. Thinking logically, the best “Inflation Reduction Act” would be to impeach Joe Biden for incompetence as our leader and put things back the way President Trump left them!

Only an idiot would think more government taxing and spending equals less inflation!

What we do know though is the Democrats promise no new taxes or worsening of the scenario on average Americans making less than $400,000 a year as a family. But how often do “Tax and Spend Democrats” actually keep their promises? That would be a good news story if the mainstream news media ever decides to do investigative journalism again!

We know that climate change is touted as one of the major reasons for passing this $700 billion dollar bill, and to pay for this bill, the Democrats plan to tax the very wealthy the most. To collect those taxes they need to hire 87,000 more IRS agents and that will require about $80 billion for the IRS of which $45 billion of that will be used for “tax payment enforcement”.

Let us all hope this new expenditure for the IRS can bring the Reverend Al Sharpton to justice for the millions in back taxes he owes! Can I get an “Amen!”?

Time magazine recently rebuked the notion our government is hiring a slew of armed IRS agents to go after American taxpayers. They noted the new money would be phased in over ten years. Their article cited a May 2021 Treasury Department report which “estimated that such an investment would enable the agency to hire roughly 87,000 employees by 2031. But most of those hired would not be Internal Revenue agents and wouldn’t be new positions.”

Wow, 2031 is just one year after 2030. Coincidence? I think not!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

