MSM Explains the Non-Raid Is Donald Trump’s Fault

MSM is doing double time covering for the Biden DOJ/FBI. They’re claiming the raid isn’t a raid, and Trump shouldn’t have reported it (attacking the victim). They claim without evidence and anonymous sources that DJT probably had top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In other words, the media is blaming Donald Trump for the raid.

Also, according to the gaslighting media, the raid is not a raid.

WATCH: Taking Cue From Dems, Media Abandon 'Raid' To Describe Trump FBI Raid Via @thaleigha_ https://t.co/DXOPYidbn7 pic.twitter.com/Lm8KLKT32F — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 11, 2022

THE RAID IS TRUMP’S FAULT

CNN reports that the Feds seized documents from Mar-a-Lago in June with a grand jury subpoena.

[Until now, we only knew that Donald Trump arranged through his lawyers for 15 boxes to be taken by the Feds. Now, the FBI was there Monday for another 15 boxes. Is it always 15 boxes?]

CNN says the Feds took away “sensitive national security documents” from the property. Were they as sensitive as Hillary’s missing 30,000+ documents? We’ll never know.

According to CNN, “Investigators executed Monday’s search in part because they had developed evidence, including from at least one witness, that there were potentially classified documents still remaining at the Palm Beach, Florida, property months after the National Archives arranged for the retrieval of 15 boxes of documents that included classified information in January of this year, a person briefed on the matter said.”

In other words, this outrageous assault on a former president by the opposition party’s weaponized FBI could have resulted from ONE PERSON saying there might be more documents.

This sounds like a fishing expedition by a desperate Biden administration. It’s terrible, but with corrupt media, the Biden bureaucracy can continue to get away with these un-American activities.

The New York Times, in an article written by infamous liar Maggie Haberman, also used this report to try to minimize the raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Ben Protess and Glenn Thrush also helped to write the propaganda.

“The subpoena suggests that the Justice Department tried methods short of a search warrant to account for the material before taking the politically explosive step of sending F.B.I. agents unannounced to Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s home and members-only club,” the authors write. The Times loves conjecture that hurts the right.

The Times claims the raid was prompted by two people – anonymous, of course.

“Two people briefed on the classified documents that investigators believe remained at Mar-a-Lago indicated that they were so sensitive in nature, and related to national security, that the Justice Department had to act.”

The authors want you to know that they don’t think Donald Trump was cooperating, although there wasn’t any evidence in either article.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump reminds everyone that Barack Obama hid 30 million of his documents without recriminations, raids, or threats of imprisonment. The Clintons did something similar. They even took furniture and artwork.

He also wrote, “Stop communism in our country.” [What we have going on is worse than communism.]

