FBI Informant Behind the Raid Is Close to Trump & Garland OK’d the Operation

According to a Newsweek report, someone very close to Donald Trump tipped off the Feds.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said that the FBI informant who tipped the federal agency off with the sensitive information that led to Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search could only be one of six to eight people who are “very close” to former President Donald Trump.

Does anyone have honor or loyalty?

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said that the FBI informant could only be one of six to eight people who are “very close” to former President Donald Trump.

“If you know where the safe is and you know the documents are in 10 boxes in the basement, you are pretty close to the president,” he added.

Agents arrived at his Florida property on Monday and seized about a dozen boxes, according to Trump’s lawyer Christina Bobb. It marked the first known search by the FBI of a residence of any U.S. president in connection with a criminal probe.

On Thursday, Mulvaney, a Trump hater, joined Republican calls for the Justice Department to be more transparent in its investigation, but he added that Trump “probably should” release the search warrant as well as the itemized list of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago.

If he has it.

“Maybe the best thing for everybody to do right now, in order to calm things down and sort of reset the playing field, is for Trump to come forward with the search warrant that he received and the receipt of the documents that were taken, and the DOJ to come forward with the affidavit that they swore out to a judge,” he said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a press conference today. He said he filed to release the warrant and the list of items removed. Garland also said he personally approved seeking the warrant for the raid.

“The Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work,” Garland said during a public statement. “Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week. That search was a premesis located in Florida belonging to the former president.”

Garland added: “The department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

The attorney general also said that he could not provide further details on “the basis of the search,” but confirmed that he personally approved the search.

Related