9 of 12 of Monkeypox-Afflicted Chicagoans Were Fully Vaccinated

On May 11, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the monkeypox outbreak was no longer a global health emergency. Days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert warning that the outbreak was not over.

Don’t count on the vaccine, gay people!

An outbreak of 12, potentially 13 cases in Chicago, included nine fully vaccinated men. They have received two doses of the Jynneos vaccine.

That’s a 69% failure rate for the vaccine. They are symptomatic but not hospitalized.

Dr. Panda shared the studies:

According to studies, cited by the CDC, the Jynneos vaccine has been estimated to be 85.9% effective against mpox. At one dose, the vaccine was found to be 75.2% effective.

However, a real-world study also conducted by the CDC and published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Jynneos vaccine was only 66.0% after two doses and 35.8% effective after a single dose at preventing monkeypox.

Dr. Christopher Braden, mpox response incident manager at the CDC says: “It will help individuals prevent the acquisition of mpox and it will help individuals avoid severe disease or even death.”

Despite questions about the efficacy of the vaccine, the CDC still recommends two doses.

Real-world results are drastically lower. Sound Familiar?

Dr. Panda concludes:

Similar to the COVID vaccine’s inability to completely halt transmission, this vaccine also falls short in preventing the spread of the disease. According to the CDC, the monkeypox vaccine has been deemed effective in preventing monkeypox, but this cluster in Chicago proves otherwise.

Read more from Dr. Panda at his substack.

The CDC now claims it reduces the seriousness of the illness. It would be best if men don’t go to orgies and are careful about their partners. The vaccine’s a bust.

CDC issues warning on monkey pox because they know the LGBTQ "pride month" celebrations are coming. Warning that high risk men should get the vaccine, BUT they still might get monkeypox but it won't be as severe….sounds familiar.

