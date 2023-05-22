Rep. Jordan Threatens to Cut FBI Funding – Just Do It

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threatened to cut the FBI’s funding after FBI whistleblower testimony and Special Counsel John Durham’s report.
Hasn’t the time for threats long passed?The FBI needs to be dismantled, sold off for parts. Dole out necessary divisions and drop the rest. We don’t need a federal police force attacking Americans.
These agencies are way to big, too powerful, and they have too much money for a free nation to survive.
They have funds they use without accountability and govern us with rules and regulations while overstepping their authority.
Their new penchant of forming alliances with corporations is dangerous. The DC-Wall Street coalitions are dangerous. We saw how that worked during the pandemic. If you want freedom, you must downsize government agencies.
You cannot have unelected bureaucrats running around with the power to control your lives with little oversight.
What do you think?
Watch:
Jordan is a little engine who never could, and never would. This is a collegiate wrestling champion who never learned to be a man. He is not taken seriously.
He is a perfect guest for the Maria (WEF) hype hour to get the gullible viewers tuned in for their latest dose of outrage with false hope.
There is no plan to defund the DOJ/FBI, that includes no motions or hearings in any committee to do that. McCarthy and the senate RINO gang will oppose it, and block money to anyone who supports it.
I look forward to Jordan to be the next republican to have a fallen reputation. He and MTG have made incredible blunders supporting McCarthy.
He won’t do it. All for show. They all play for the same team.