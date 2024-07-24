91% of US Likely Voters Who Are Non-Citizens Voted

A total of 91% of people polled as non-citizens said they voted in the 2020 presidential election, according to Rasmussen. A statistically significant number of voters were polled.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that they are voting illegally. They broke our laws coming here.

A combined total of 97% of US citizens said they voted for Trump or Biden in the last election. A combined total of 91% of people who said they weren’t U.S. citizens also voted.

“… these people say they’re not citizens, and 79% of people who weren’t sure whether they were U.S. citizens also said they voted for somebody,” said pollster Mark Mitchell.

How can you not know if you are a citizen?

“Now I can tell you that is stunning and incredible,” Mitchell says in the clip below, “and you say, alright, well, you know, maybe there were only three of them, and this is just noise. Let’s go all the way to the top. Out of a sample of 2466 US likely voters, a combined total of 222 of them said they were not citizens or not sure. That’s roughly … it’s 9%. That is a statistically significant and major portion of the people who tell us that they are US likely voters.”

Our elections are not secure, and as a result, foreigners will decide our leaders. How is that working out so far? Every American citizen needs to get out and vote. No one can stay home.

This is how a country becomes a third-world nation.

BREAKING: Stunning New @Rasmussen_Poll Of U.S. LIKELY VOTERS Asked THE VOTERS THEIR CITIZENSHIP STATUS & Found A “Statistically Significant” Portion Of ILLEGAL ALIENS & NON-CITIZENS HAVE VOTED IN PRIOR ELECTIONS! pic.twitter.com/uKjXba4Tv5 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) July 24, 2024