2018 Kamala Welcomed Thousands of Unvetted Foreign Men

Kamala doesn’t want to be “burdened by what has been and what can be unburdened by what has been, believing in what can be unburdened…”

As a result, the media is helping unburden her past for her. They’re making her into an American hero. However, before her career is rewritten, we thought you might like to remember how she welcomed thousands of anonymous men from around the world, including MS-13.

Background

In October 2018, CNN reported that “without evidence, Donald Trump accused Democrats of pushing for overrun borders in what appears to be a naked fear campaign aimed at turning out his supporters. Immigration was a key issue in the 2016 presidential race.”

“Crowds of migrants, estimated to be in the thousands on Monday, resumed their long journey north on Sunday into Mexico as part of a migrant caravan originating in Central America.”

“Trump tweeted, “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed” into the migrant caravan moving toward the United States. He called this a “national emerg[enc]y.”

CNN was very critical of Donald Trump, claiming they are just looking for a better life.

We now know Donald Trump was right. Everything he said was right. Kamala felt differently.

She was asked if she agreed with President Trump’s tone about the caravan [which was 14,000 strong, 80 percent were men, and the numbers were still growing].

“Absolutely not,” she said. “And you know, listen, we are a country…our strength has always been that we are…uh…uh a tolerant country that we are welcoming of a particular…those who have fled from harm and the idea that we are vilifying any one group and the fearmongering that’s not in the best interests of our country.”

“What the people of our country want are leaders who are focused on challenges they face every day, can they put food on the table, and pay the bills at the end of the month consistently every month…”

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris implies that the U.S. should be “welcoming” to the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico. pic.twitter.com/FCD5rzJP2l — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 22, 2018

MS-13 Were in the Mob

Investigative Reporter Sara A. Carter was on the Guatemala-Mexico border with Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell and the Guatemalan Secretary of Strategic Intelligence Mario Duarte.

Carter tweeted that Guatemalan intelligence discovered people from the Middle East, India, Bangladesh, and Africa in the caravan. Ms. Carter wrote that she bumped into a number of young MS-13 gang members.

She confirmed the caravan was mostly men who gave the rehearsed answer, “This is not politics—this is about poverty.” There were smaller numbers of women and children, but they were at the front of the caravan. No one would say who the organizers were, but several said it was organized.

Fox reporter William Lajeunesse said Mexican authorities confirmed the caravan was 80 percent men [of military age].

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch has already reported about the 100 ISIS militants deported by Guatemala recently. The caravan mob passes through Guatemala.

This was 2018.