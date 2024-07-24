CHAPTER 28: Pantheism, Gnosticism, and Marxism

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

Gnosis is the Greek word for knowledge. Gnosticism is an ancient ideological genus with many species, pantheism being one of them. Gnosticism is a paganistic, pantheistic, polytheistic cosmology. A cosmology is an account of the origin of the universe. The tenets of Gnosticism are rooted in dualism, and are diametrically opposed to Judeo-Christian doctrines and morality. Gnostic tenets are the ancient source of modern anti-Semitism, population control, abortion, embryonic/fetal research, eugenics, transhumanism, and New Age ideologies.

Judeo-Christian philosophy and beliefs are consistent with the Aristotelian “principle of non-contradiction.” In reference to George Orwell, this means that in the Judeo-Christian tradition, up is not down, black is not white, war is not peace, and ignorance is not strength. Life in the Judeo-Christian world is rooted in objective reality. In Gnosticism, just as in Orwell’s 1984, up is down, black is white, war is peace, and ignorance is strength. Such contradictions and dualities are foundational to its beliefs and teachings.

Bioethicist and professor of philosophy Dr. Dianne Irving provides an extraordinary and impassioned analysis of the importance of understanding ancient Gnosticism and its massive influence in contemporary America in her 2006 article, “Gnosticism, the Heretical Gnostic Writings, and ‘Judas’.”[i] She states:

It is a moral crime that the on-going spread of Gnosticism—both ancient and post-Christian—is not identified or acknowledged in most “ethical” treatises, religious/secular “teachings” or the media. To not know or understand what Gnosticism is, is to be incapable of putting a name and a face on, questioning, or evaluating one of the most pervasive and influential mythological ideologies in our global society today.

Understanding the fundamentals of Gnosticism will help the reader identify its underlying connections to Marxism. Remember, Karl Marx was never an economist, as Dr. James Lindsay reminded us in Chapter 11; he was a theologian. As Lindsay told the European Parliament on March 29, 2023:

He [Karl Marx] wanted to produce a religion for mankind that would supersede all of the religions of mankind, and bring him back to his true social nature…and at the end of history mankind will remember that he is a social being and we will have a socialist society—a perfect communism that transcends private property.

It should not surprise us that current species of ideological Marxism are practiced with religious zealotry. The linguistic reversals and dialectical processes being used to destabilize America and collapse its capitalist, Judeo-Christian infrastructure have their roots in ancient Gnosticism.

Gnosticism is the philosophical foundation of the Marxist Cultural Revolution that is destabilizing American society in the 21st century. It is the foundation for the elitist perspective of Wokeism that describes itself as “enlightened,” “awakened,” and having superior “knowledge” (gnosis). The elitism that is an intrinsic part of Gnosticism is being exploited for political gain by globalist social engineers who fully understand the seduction and political candy of playing the “superiority” card.

Barack Obama brought Marxist dualism to the White House with his infamous campaign slogan of “hope and change.” Obama was speaking the dialectical language of Marxist deconstruction, yet Americans heard the constructive language of racial unity and national pride.

Obama’s deliberate perversion of the English language is a familiar tactical tool of political Marxism, with its roots in Gnosticism. War is deceit, and the culture war is no different. In The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage (pp. 115–120),[ii] I discuss the weaponized language of leftist deception and provide a short glossary to help readers identify dialectical language. The terms antiracism and woke are additions to the glossary:

“Political language…is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidarity to pure wind.” (George Orwell essay, Politics and the English Language, 1946)

Dialectical speech is the political language of doublespeak and double meanings. Doublespeak is language deliberately constructed to disguise or distort its actual meaning. The words used in doublespeak are ambiguous, often have two different meanings, and are spoken to deliberately confuse the listener….

The word doublespeak derives from two Orwellian words (from his novel 1984), “doublethink” and “Newspeak.” Doublethink is when a person accepts two mutually contradictory thoughts as correct without being aware of or troubled by the glaring contradiction between them. Doublethink eliminates cognitive dissonance—the anxiety ordinarily generated by conflicting thoughts. “War is peace,” “freedom is slavery,” and “ignorance is strength” are examples of doublethink.

Newspeak controls thought through language. Doublespeak combines doublethink and Newspeak in language that deliberately obscures, distorts, disguises, or reverses the actual meaning of words. It is semantic deception designed to manipulate public opinion in a mass social engineering campaign. Doublespeak is the language of fake news, and the language of the leftist coup against Western democracies and national sovereignty….

GLOSSARY OF LEFTIST DOUBLESPEAK

1. Antiracism = Anti-white

2. Build Back Better = Slogan of the Great Reset

Build Back Better follows Saul Alinsky’s social demolition model: All change means disorganization of the old and organization of the new. The Great Reset requires destruction of the existing economic structure of private property, and rebuilding with a new economic structure in which: “You’ll own nothing, and be happy.”

3. Comprehensive immigration reform = Open borders

“Comprehensive immigration reform” advocates open borders, sanctuary policies, and mainstreaming illegal aliens into American life at taxpayer expense in order to collapse the economy and surrender American sovereignty to the globalist elite.

4. Consensus = Unanimity of thought

In doublespeak, consensus means unequivocally accepting the leftist narrative in science, economics, social policy, and medicine. There is no consideration of dissenting opinions.

5. Critical thinking = Marxist Critical Theory

Critical thinking is an essential survival skill for an independent, autonomous, rational adult in a constitutional republic. Marxists use the phrase to describe the thought process necessary to actively criticize that which exists in service of Marxist Critical Theory, a social theory designed to destabilize and collapse Western society from within.

6. Diversity = Differences in appearance but not in thought

Diversity means “variety.” Leftist diversity includes only appearances; it does not tolerate any variety of opinions. Leftism is tyrannical in its demand for conformity to its politically correct left-wing narrative of moral relativism and historical revisionism.

7. Domestic terrorists = Trump supporters

8. Education = Indoctrination

What was once a traditional American education of core subjects and pride in American exceptionalism has been transformed into an echo chamber of anti-American leftist propaganda promoting globalism, socialism, political correctness, moral relativism, historical revisionism, self-loathing, and critical race theory.

9. Extremist = Trump supporter

Under the Biden-Obama-Harris regime, political opposition has been reclassified as a prosecutable national security threat, and no longer protected by free-speech guarantees.

10. Freedom of speech = Approved speech

Leftists in America are determined to eliminate freedom of speech by enforcing their own code of political correctness, which labels any opposing speech as hate speech. Speakers with conservative points of view are disinvited, censored, or intimidated through organized boycotts and violent protests.

11. Global warming/climate change = Redistribution of wealth

In 1992 UN scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated: “It is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.” But as Greenpeace founder Patrick Moore testified before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on June 24, 2014:

Extremely likely is not a scientific term but rather a judgment, as in a court of law. The IPCC defines “extremely likely” as a “95–100% probability.” But upon further examination it is clear that these numbers are not the result of any mathematical calculation or statistical analysis. They have been “invented” as a construct within the IPCC report to express “expert judgment,” as determined by the IPCC contributors.

Man-made climate change, among the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on industrialized countries, is designed to transfer their wealth to non-industrialized countries. The United Nations is committed to globalization and one-world government, and is supported worldwide by leftists with the same objective.

12. Globalism = One-world government

Leftists are not using the word globalism to mean global trade. When leftists say globalism, they mean one-world government. Their intention is to eliminate national boundaries and impose one-world rule.

13. Great Reset = New World Order = One World Order

In doublespeak, the Great Reset is the rebranded globalist New World Order of planetary governance. The Great Reset is also a reference to United Nations Agenda 21, United Nations Agenda 2030, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

14. Greater good = Collectivism

Government-mandated sacrifice by the individual for the group.

15. Human infrastructure

This is a new term coined by the Biden-Obama-Harris regime so that welfare payments and assistance checks can be included in the infrastructure spending bill.

16. Income equality = Redistribution of wealth

Income equality achieved through equal opportunity—there is no guarantee of equal outcome. When leftists speak of income equality, they mean compulsory income redistribution that guarantees equal outcome.

17. Ingsoc = English socialism (1984)

The political philosophy of the ruling class in Orwell’s 1984 using Newspeak, doublethink, and constant historical revision to make people think they are voluntarily supporting a system that depends on unthinking obedience.

18. Irregular migrant = Illegal alien

19. Literacy = Illiteracy

The goal of “progressive” leftist education is compliant universal human beings prepared for life in the New World Order. Molding requires children who are dumbed down and lacking foundational skills (reading and math) and foundational knowledge.

20. Progressive = Regressive

The word progressive has a positive connotation and is commonly understood to mean something that happens or develops gradually or in stages. Synonyms for progressive include continuing, continuous, increasing, growing, developing, ongoing, accelerating, escalating, gradual, step-by-step, and cumulative. Progress leads to a society of growth and independence, which entails rational adulthood and maturity.

In doublespeak, progressive is synonymous with regressive—the opposite of progressive. In the upside-down world of doublespeak, steps toward socialism’s cradle-to-grave dependence are considered progress, including John Dewey’s crippling progressive education.

21. Resistance = Overthrow of the government

Resistance is the refusal to accept or comply with something. In a democracy there are laws and elections designed for citizens to legally and peacefully express their discontent at the voting booth. When leftists speak of resistance, they are fomenting the overthrow of the government.

22. Science = Scientism

Scientism is an exaggerated trust in the efficacy of the methods of natural science applied to all areas of investigation (as in philosophy, the social sciences, and the humanities). It has replaced traditional religion as the moral and ethical authority for woke members of society.

23. Social justice = Reverse discrimination

Social justice in a democracy is achieved through laws and constitutional protections that guarantee equal rights, equal opportunity, and equal protection under the law. When leftists speak of social justice, they mean reverse discrimination and a two-tier system of justice. White people are openly and institutionally discriminated against, sanctuary cities protecting illegal alien felons are endorsed, and anarchy and violence are fomented to effect social change.

24. Socialism = Communism

The goal of socialism is communism. Socialism is the soft sell.

25. Sustainable = Supports UN Agenda 2030 goals and one-world government

The goal of the man-made climate change/global warming narrative is the redistribution of wealth from industrialized to non-industrialized nations. It is socialism on a planetary scale. In doublespeak, sustainable is the code word for anything supportive of the United Nations movement toward planetary governance.

26. Teacher = Change agent

Leftism views education as the vehicle for social change. Teachers are seen as facilitators who promote social change and student acceptance of planetary governance in the New World Order.

27. Tolerance = Intolerance

Leftism tolerates differences in race, religion, gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic status, but not differences of opinion.

28. Undocumented immigrant = Illegal alien

29. “Vaccine” = experimental mRNA COVID-19 treatments

COVID-19 “vaccines” are distinctly different from legitimate vaccines which provide immunity, prevent transmission, and have been rigorously safety tested on animals. COVID-19 jabs are experimental gene-altering mRNA treatments which neither provide immunity nor prevent transmission. Safety tests on animals were halted due to adverse reactions—humans are the test cohort for COVID-19 jabs.

30. Woke

Woke is a Culturally Acquired Psychotic Disorder denying reality in any fashion that will undermine traditional Western societies, values, and positive identity to help destroy them from within. (David Nussbaum, personal communication, July 2023)

My hope is that the glossary will also help the reader interpret, in practical terms, the dualism presented by Dr. Dianne Irving (Chapter 18). Understanding dualism and being able to recognize its dialectical language is essential for opposing the weaponized language that is assaulting, confusing, and destabilizing America’s children.

[i] Gnosticism, the Heretical Gnostic Writings, and ‘Judas’; http://www.lifeissues.net/writers/irv/irv_121gnosticism1.html

[ii] The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage, Linda Goudsmit, Contrapoint Publishing, 2022; https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-collapsing-american-family-linda-goudsmit/1141049764?ean=9781953255181