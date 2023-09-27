Biden’s Dog Bites for the 11th Time, Chomps on an Agent

President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, bit a person for the 11th time. On Monday evening, the 2-year-old German Shepherd bit a US Secret Service agent.

In a statement to CNN, USSS Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi explained, “Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex.” Fortunately, the injured officer is reported to be doing well after speaking with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday.

Eleven times should be ten times too many. Why is Biden bringing the dog into the White House? He spends nearly half his time in Delaware and could leave the dog there. He can hire someone to care for the dog.

“This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel. And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family,” Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton said in the summer when he began his biting spree.

In November, the dog hospitalized an officer.

COMMANDER IS A “SIGNIFICANT HAZARD”

Octogenarian Joe suggested the agent lied, smearing him to protect Commander. That’s our Joe, and we know who lied. Biden blamed dog biting on “a unique and often stressful environment for family pets” at the executive mansion. He made excuses like he does for Hunter.

Biden’s last dog Major, now deceased, probably in doggie purgatory, kept biting people too. Maybe the dogs are adopting the personalities of their masters.

Records obtained in July revealed that Commander had bitten Secret Service agents at the White House at least ten times between October 2022 and January 2023.

The incidents involving Commander have also raised concerns about workplace safety at the White House. Jonathan Wackrow, a CNN contributor and former USSS agent, commented on the situation, stating, “This isn’t a Secret Service thing. This is a workplace safety issue.” He called the dog a “significant hazard” to those working at the White House. So is Joe.

