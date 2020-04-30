96% of prisoners tested are without symptoms

In four states, of 3300 prisoners who tested positive for coronavirus, 96% were without symptoms, Reuters reports.

A study started with the Marion Correctional Institution, which houses 2,500 prisoners in north central Ohio, many of them older with pre-existing health conditions. After testing 2,300 inmates for the coronavirus, they were shocked. Of the 2,028 who tested positive, close to 95% had no symptoms.

As mass coronavirus testing expands in prisons, large numbers of inmates are showing no symptoms. In four state prison systems — Arkansas, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia — 96% of 3,277 inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus were asymptomatic, according to interviews with officials and records reviewed by Reuters. That’s out of 4,693 tests that included results on symptoms.

This leads us to believe that it may be the cause of the spread, but also, it shows that many more people had the virus than previously known, thus reducing the percentage of deaths.

Time to reopen. Someone tell the Maine governor: