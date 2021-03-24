9th Circuit rules Americans do not have an inherent right to carry firearms

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a ruling stating Americans do not have an inherent right to carry firearms, whether it be concealed or open carry.
“The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public. This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT. This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this,” the tweet noted.
BREAKING: The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public.
This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT.
This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this.
— NRA (@NRA) March 24, 2021
The court ruling, handed down on Wednesday, could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners around the country.
“After careful review of the history of early English and American regulation of carrying arms openly in the public square, the en banc court concluded that Hawai‘i’s restrictions on the open carrying of firearms reflect longstanding prohibitions, and therefore, the conduct they regulate is outside the historical scope of the Second Amendment,” the court decided. “The en banc court held that the Second Amendment does not guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense.”
The conclusion is that “Hawaii’s firearms-carry scheme is lawful.”
Il Buono: There are two kinds of people in the world those with guns and those that dig. You dig?
I’ll sleep better knowing my good friend is by my side to protect me.
The 9th Circus may be right, but if the Government denies people a God Given right to self protection then the Government should become responsible for what happens. Government can’t have it both ways in a free society. Government can’t ethically deny people the ability to protect themselves and not provide an equivalent level of protection.
My read of this case though is an equal opportunity issue. Hawaii doesn’t allow conceal carry permits to everyone. You have to “prove a need”. That should always be struck down since the law should be applied equally. This is no different than the Government telling you that you can only buy a small car instead of a large one because you don’t have a family and so don’t need a large automobile. In cases like this, if you apply for a permit and it’s declined, if you are attacked, then the Government should be held accountable and have to pay anything a jury awards. We should not let Government use sovereignty to hide from liabilities when imposing laws limiting the freedoms and protections of citizens. This Nation was founded on the concept of Unalienable Rights which Government can not take away or even place limits on.
I find it funny how courts seen to find ways to limit the 2nd Amendment, but can seem to all kinds of crazy rights which are not addressed by the Constitution in any way shape or form.
Why are they reviewing the early history of English regulations? We kicked their butts in the Revolutionary War through open and concealed carry!