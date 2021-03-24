VP Harris Breaks Precedent by Failing to Salute Military While Boarding Air Force Two









It would seem VP Kamala Harris may have been too busy yucking it up about visiting our collapsing border to salute the military while boarding Air Force Two.

No, wait! Actually, this isn’t just a one-time thing. Apparently, she’s broken precedent by repeatedly refusing to return the salute of her honor guard.

Here are some examples.

DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military. pic.twitter.com/7QFHzamnt7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 23, 2021

Harris offers a fist bump to some civilians here. It can be seen right at the beginning of the tape.

Looks very windy in Las Vegas as she and her hubby disembark. No one fell going down the stairs and, after blowing past the Marines, Kamala gave one of those hands over her heart gestures to a lady on the ground.

Leaving Lost Angeles there’s time and energy spent waving to who knows who. But no acknowledgment of the Marines.

Even while joining Hunter’s Father, the VP seems much more interested in managing her hair than returning any salute.

Her current boss (?) along with former Vice President Pence showed their respect with brisk salutes. No fist-bumps or hands over hearts for those two.

No wonder Kamala got not a single vote in the Democrat Primaries.

