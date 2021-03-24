Potential motive of the Boulder killings no one is talking about









The killing in Boulder was in a ‘one-stop shop for Kosher groceries.’ The store is also included on a Vaad Hakashrus of Denver list of stores that carry kosher items.

The murder of ten white people as young as 20 years by a Muslim Syrian-born man took place in a grocery store known for selling Kosher products.

No one is talking about any of that. In fact, tweets about a white Christian killer in Boulder are still up since they don’t violate Twitter’s rules.

The killer, Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa, has expressed pro-ISIS sympathies in the past. For months, he has complained that Muslim immigrants to the United States are subjected to discrimination at the hands of Islamophobes.

Al Issa thinks Donald Trump is a “d—.”

Arutz Sheva says the killer swore allegiance to ISIS and targeted the store because it services Jews. They base their comments on a source of Laura Loomer’s. She’s not always reliable.

Police say they do not have a motive as yet.

The dead include Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who tried to stop the terror; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

