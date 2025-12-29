Niqab-Clad Democrat Running as a Republican in North Carolina

Lakeshia M. Alston has filed to run as a Republican for North Carolina State Senate District 22 in the upcoming 2026 election. Alston is a Democrat.

Her history is as a committed Democrat. Voting records showed her participation in Democratic primaries since at least 2008.

People seem confused about her intentions. However, she is clearly a Democrat running as a Republican. That is what Democrats pulled in New York to turn the state. Democrats ran as Republicans.

There is no mystery.

The photo of her in a niqab appears to be legitimate. This candidate, Lakeshia Alston, asked that another photo be added [if this is really the Durham County BOE on Facebook, which it appears to be]. The photo added is the one without the niqab:

This is the photo they have on ballotpedia:

North Carolina’s semi-open primaries allow unaffiliated voters to choose a party ballot.

🚨#BREAKING: It has been revealed that Lakeshia M. Alston, the woman running for election as a REPUBLICAN in North Carolina’s Senate District 22 in a full hijab… …is actually life-long Democrat according to her public voter records She has been voting Democrat since 2008. pic.twitter.com/zgmjqYeA61 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 28, 2025

According to reports, she has always voted Democrat. The district she wants to represent is blue, deep blue. The GOP is aggressively looking for an actual Republican to run. They’d better find one.

Alston is trying to game the primaries as they once did in New York before they gained their stranglehold over the state.

Republicans aren’t prepared to deal with these radical leftists.