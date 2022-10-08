A Biden First! Running Out of Weapons & Draining Oil Reserves

The US and Europe are running out of weapons as they supply Ukraine and simultaneously poke the bear. It’s not the smartest thing to give away your weapons and drain down your oil reserves while fighting a proxy war.

The 30,000 rounds per year of ammo the US uses for the 155-millimeter howitzer is the amount Ukrainian soldiers go through in about two weeks.

That’s the estimate of Dave Des Roches, an associate professor and senior military fellow at the U.S. National Defense University, who is worried.

“I’m greatly concerned. Unless we have new production, which takes months to ramp up, we’re not going to have the ability to supply the Ukrainians,” Des Roches told CNBC.

Europe is running low, too.

At the same time, Biden’s draining our emergency oil reserves. He actually said this was caused by the Russians and the Saudis.

#USA: Biden blames the #KSA and #Russia on rising gas prices. President Biden: “I was able to bring gasoline down well over a dollar sixty but it’s inching up because of what the Russians and the Saudis just did. I’m not finished with that just yet.” pic.twitter.com/3Ge3qNoqvz — Aceu™ (@AceJaceu) October 7, 2022

Biden released a large portion of the US’s strategic oil reserves to the US market and the CCP to bring down prices. He emptied 180 million barrels of our best oil and just authorized another ten million until after the election. He also pressured the gas companies to keep prices down.

Biden’s on track to practically empty our strategic oil reserves to get Democrats elected in November. Cancelling the Keystone Pipeline was a history-book-level screw up. pic.twitter.com/L8OqFzX23j — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 5, 2022

In 2020, Democrats killed a Trump proposal to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with U.S. oil at $24BBL. We now know that Biden had secretly offered to refill it with OPEC+ oil over the last few weeks at $80BBL.

The White House is treating the draining of our oil reserves as some bold policy victory. And the media is just going along with it.

Demented Biden is draining the United States Strategic Oil Reserves. To lie to the American people for votes till November elections. Then afterward you all will pay huge for fuel. Plus increased taxes to pay to refill the reserve. EVERYONE in AMERICA will get hurt. pic.twitter.com/9zxd86puXB — roy ruehle (@RoyRuehle) October 5, 2022

