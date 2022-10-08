A Biden First! Running Out of Weapons & Draining Oil Reserves

By
M Dowling
-
0
49

The US and Europe are running out of weapons as they supply Ukraine and simultaneously poke the bear. It’s not the smartest thing to give away your weapons and drain down your oil reserves while fighting a proxy war.

SPR

The 30,000 rounds per year of ammo the US uses for the 155-millimeter howitzer is the amount Ukrainian soldiers go through in about two weeks.

That’s the estimate of Dave Des Roches, an associate professor and senior military fellow at the U.S. National Defense University, who is worried.

“I’m greatly concerned. Unless we have new production, which takes months to ramp up, we’re not going to have the ability to supply the Ukrainians,” Des Roches told CNBC.

Europe is running low, too.

At the same time, Biden’s draining our emergency oil reserves. He actually said this was caused by the Russians and the Saudis.

Biden released a large portion of the US’s strategic oil reserves to the US market and the CCP to bring down prices. He emptied 180 million barrels of our best oil and just authorized another ten million until after the election. He also pressured the gas companies to keep prices down.

In 2020, Democrats killed a Trump proposal to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with U.S. oil at $24BBL. We now know that Biden had secretly offered to refill it with OPEC+ oil over the last few weeks at $80BBL.

The White House is treating the draining of our oil reserves as some bold policy victory. And the media is just going along with it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments