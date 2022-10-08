PayPal Almost Stole from Peoples’ Accounts for Promoting ‘Hate’

A new Paypal user policy that permitted the company to fine users $2,500 for spreading “misinformation” caused an uproar on social media. It said that after November 3, anyone who posts or publishes information or content to “promote misinformation” will be subject to the penalty.

They planned to just take $2500 out of peoples’ accounts if they deemed it included misinformation.

The payments services corporation Paypal reportedly planned to update its user agreement with a new clause added that fights against so-called “misinformation.” A new update added to the restricted activity section of Paypal’s user agreement showed that people who post or publish hate speech or misinformation “may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your Paypal account.” The Daily Wire first discovered the upcoming terms of service (ToS) agreement.

The fury it created caused a turnaround.

They said it was a mistake. It’s always a mistake.

PayPal on Oct. 8 said it was not implementing a new policy that would have enabled the company to seize money from users who allegedly promote “misinformation” or “hate.”

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation, and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy,” a PayPal spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

“Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” the spokesperson added.

