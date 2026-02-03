A Biden Judge Wants to Keep TPS Haitians in the USA

Federal judge Ana Reyes, a leftist activist, blocked the actions of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to end Temporary Protected Status for well over a quarter of a million Haitians.

Reuters reported that the [Biden] judge said this would protect them from deportation. She claimed it violated procedures.

Reyes said in the ruling that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem likely violated the procedures required to terminate the protected status of Haitian immigrants in the U.S. as well as the U.S. Constitution’s Fifth Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.

“Plaintiffs charge that Secretary Noem preordained her termination decision and did so because of hostility to nonwhite immigrants. This seems substantially likely,” Reyes wrote.

It is merely a delay tactic since the principle has already been adjudicated. DHS will appeal, and they will win.

Termporary never meant permanent until Democrats redefined it.