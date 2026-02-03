The Unbelievable Fraud in Newsom’s California

Vogue wrote an embarrassingly gushing article about Gavin Newsom, the man who single-handedly ruined California. The first paragraph:

“Let’s get this out of the way: He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence as he delivers his final State of the State address,” the opening line read.

And this:

“It must drive Trump nuts. Newsom: lithe, ardent, energetic, a glimmer of optimism in his eye; Kennedy-esque. Add to that his stunning wife and four adorable kids, and the executive strut of a self-made millionaire who has spent the past seven years at the helm of a state big, complex, and rich enough to be a nation of its own,” the magazine article continued.

The man who destroyed the Palisades, who leaves his constituents homeless, is adored by Vogue.

The media is ignoring the fraud in California.

18% of the entire country’s home health care billing comes out of Los Angeles County.

One doctor billed the government $120 million in a single year, claiming to oversee 1,900 patients.

With almost 2,000 hospice agencies, Los Angeles County has more than 36 states, and thirty times more than Florida and New York combined.

The map shows a cluster of 287 hospice providers in a two-mile radius, some in strip malls, unmarked buildings, a wrecking yard, and a vacant lot.

Not suspicious at all.

Dr. Oz is finding many of these, along with our intrepid reporter Nick Shirley.

We have posted about his already, but it keeps getting worse.