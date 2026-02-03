Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Arrested for Killing His Wife

The ex-husband of former US first lady Jill Biden has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, officials said on Tuesday.

William Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody on Monday and is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Stevenson, according to a grand jury indictment filed in Delaware.

First degree means they think he planned it.

At the time, Stevenson said she had a heart attack during an argument.

In a press statement issued at the time, police said that Linda Stevenson’s body had been turned over to the Delaware division of forensic science, where an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Dr Jill Biden, then Jill Tracy Jacobs, married William Stevenson in February 1970, as an 18-year-old student at the University of Delaware. The couple were married for five years..

William Stevenson is currently in custody at the Howard Young correctional institution. He couldn’t post $500,000 cash bail.

