A Cautionary Tale: Starmer Demands Access to Private Messages

Since the United States appears to follow some of the most outlandish cultural ideas of some Europeans, it might be good for people to see what Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning. He demands that the State have access to every individual’s private messages on smartphones. The hard Left Prime Minister wants a backdoor into everyone’s private cloud storage.

Sir Keir Starmer plans to turn smartphones into government surveillance devices with access to all individuals’ private messages in real-time.

The Terrifying Endpoint

In an opinion piece at the Telegraph, Zia Yusuf said this is the terrifying endpoint for the Online Safety Act (OSA), legislation that serves as a weapon against British citizens that was passed by the Tories, and is now being enriched by Labour:

Section 121 of this Orwellian Act grants Ofcom the power to compel messaging platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage to deploy “accredited technology” for scanning messages sent with end-to-end encryption. Officially, it’s targeted at child sexual exploitation and abuse material and terrorism content.

Apple recently withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature for UK users rather than comply with government demands that would have allowed the state a backdoor into iCloud backups, Yusuf wrote.

Signal and WhatsApp have issued similar warnings: they’d rather exit the UK market than betray their users’ privacy, she continued.

This should not be political. It’s everyone’s human right to enjoy free speech and privacy. While this goes on in the UK, Americans using any platform will be affected if Starmer gets his way. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

The anti-speech police in the US haven’t gone anywhere. They’re lurking in the shadows, waiting for their next opportunity. They will do the Brits one better if given the chance.

History will not be kind to Starmer https://t.co/OXRRt9k0bW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

Using the safety of children is the best excuse in the world, but people can’t give up rights in exchange. That is a lesson we should learn from history.

You can’t have a free, democratic country without free speech and individual privacy. Starmer wants to control every aspect of people’s lives.

Additionally, Starmer recently said he will be the Prime Minister in 2027. Could it be that he’s confident since he is postponing local elections indefinitely to build up his support base?

This is why you can’t vote for authoritarians. They get into office and make it difficult or impossible to vote them out. If it can happen to the UK, it can happen to the USA.