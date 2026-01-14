The GOP Senators Who Will Not Vote for the Save Act

The US desperately needs the SAVE Act to protect the next election, but we have to turn some of the GOP, who are against it. If these are your representatives, please call or email and tell them to pass this act – politely, of course.

Generally, these Republicans are afraid of disenfranchising voters. It seems the only ones disenfranchised are people here illegally. These Republicans could simply step up their Get Out the Vote efforts if that is their concern.

Some Republicans are afraid that married women who change their names or people with disabilities will be locked out of voting.

Others raised the issue of federalism: only the states decide on voting requirements.

Overall, they mainly seem to object to people having to show proof of citizenship. Many claim it’s not needed because it’s already the law that illegal aliens can’t vote. However, we know they are voting, and Democrats suggest they want them to vote. Some states, like California, ban all voter ID. The only reason to do that is to allow illegal voting. Something has to be done to address this.

Some Democrats claim it’s meant to exclude women, so only white men vote. That’s an excuse, not reality.

Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan won’t vote for the Save Act. This is one reason they won’t:

Some Alaskans are raising the alarm about a controversial bill moving through Congress. If passed, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, better known as the “SAVE Act,” would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on April 10 with four Democrats voting in favor along with all 214 Republicans’ votes, including Alaska Rep. Nick Begich. The piece of legislation made it to the Senate right as Congress headed home for the Easter holiday.

With this pause, advocacy groups across Alaska are raising some concerns with the legislation, citing potential issues for Native Alaskans, women, military members, voter registrars, and voters in rural Alaska.

Under federal law, everyone registering to vote must swear, under penalty of perjury, that they are a citizen. While voting by noncitizens is already illegal and punishable by severe criminal penalties, the SAVE Act would require anyone registering to vote to provide documented proof of citizenship.

Former Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has said, “it’s important for states and localities to have the flexibility to do things in ways that make sense for them.”