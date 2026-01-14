Concerns About the SCOTUS Case of Males in Female Spots

The following is a good summary of the case before the Supreme Court regarding the legality of putting males in female sports. The ACLU’s case rests on not defining biological sex.

The case is to decide on biological reality and whether erasing females is acceptable on behalf of transgender people.

Megyn Kelly is joined by Kristen Waggoner, president of Alliance Defending Freedom, to discuss what she saw while she was inside the Supreme Court watching the “trans” sports arguments yesterday, the most important day for potentially protecting women’s sports.

Megyn was worried about what some of the more right-leaning justices were saying, the disturbing use of incorrect pronouns and “cisgender” during the arguments by the justices, and more.

The plaintiff BPJ, who claims to be a transgender girl, has affected 423 girls who lost places, and girls lost access to 57 medals, Waggoner said.

He’s a male in female sports, and puberty blockers don’t cut it. He is still a powerful male.

The ACLU claimed he wasn’t that good in male sports as part of their argument. He wasn’t much competition, so the women allegedly don’t have a case.

In making transgender people feel good, they’ve seriously hurt females. That can’t continue, and it’s not meant to hurt transgender people. They have to face reality. The case will probably end in favor of the females.

JK Rowling has taken a lot of hits for her stance and the Brits recently defining a woman based on biology.