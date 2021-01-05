A Central OAC exec registers thousands of homeless with one address

A Central Outreach and Advocacy Center Executive admits on this clip to registering countless people using the same address in Georgia.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how many people have that address on their ID…We’ve done that for years.”

Kimberly Parker, Central Outreach and Advocacy Center executive director: “So, the majority of the people we serve don’t have an address, so we allow them to use our address if they register to vote and to get Georgia State ID.”

Parker: “Because you have to have proof of residence, and so although we are not a shelter, we do allow them to use 201 Washington Street [Atlanta, Georgia].”

Parker: “So, I can’t even begin to tell you how many people have that address on their ID. We’ve never run into any problem with that until this election. One of our board members got wind that they thought we’re doing things not on the up and up because so many have the address, but we’ve not heard any repercussion from it since.”

Parker: “So, but it’s just a way to – I mean people have to have an address – the only way they can get ID, which you’ve gotta have to get anything else, is to have an address. So, we allow that. We’ve done that for years.”

Adam Seeley, Central Night Shelter board member: “A couple thousand people had our address registered as their mailing address for their voter registration.”

