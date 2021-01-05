Fraud Kamala Harris appears to plagiarize an MLK Jr story

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told a childhood story — an alleged childhood story — during an October interview with Elle Magazine. The story is almost identical to a story Martin Luther King Jr. told back in 1965.

Elle Magazine’s feature article opened with a heartwarming story that Harris told from her childhood: Harris said her mother took her to a civil rights march in Oakland, California as a very young girl. Seated in a stroller, Harris said that she fell out of it at one point, unbeknownst to the adults caught up in the protest.

“By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset,” the article reads. “‘My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,’ Harris says, ‘and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’”

Harris told the same story in her 2010 book “Smart on Crime” as well as her book published in 2019 titled “The Truths We Hold.”

This story is very similar is similar to a part of writer Alex Haley’s MLK interview published by Playboy over 50 years earlier, Twitter users pointed out on Monday.

This is from the MLK Jr. story:

I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. “What do you want?” the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, “Fee-dom.” She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.

She’s such a phony, but she’s in good company. Joe Biden’s a big-time plagiarist.

