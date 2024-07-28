A Coup: Obama & Harris Nuked Biden with the 25th Amendment

Seymour Hersh claims on substack that Obama and Kamala threatened Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment. “Obama called Biden after breakfast and said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment.'”

Obama’s delay in endorsing her was to throw people off. The endorsement came with a staged call, during which the Obamas called her, and she accepted.

It looks like Obama chose Kamala as his new figurehead. It means that Democrats know Biden isn’t fit to serve out the rest of his term. However, they’re fine with him completing his term so they can continue the agenda.

According to Hersh, deep-pocketed Democrat donors forced the resignation.

BARACK AND THE BIG THREE

“By Saturday, July 20,” Hersch writes, “former President Barack Obama was deeply involved, and there was talk that he would place a call to Biden. It was not clear whether Biden had been examined or just what happened to him in Las Vegas. ‘The Big Three,’ the official said, referring to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, continued to be directly involved.

‘On Sunday morning,’ the official told me, with the approval of Pelosi and Schumer, ‘Obama called Biden after breakfast and said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment.’

“‘It was clear at this point,’ the official said,” per Hersch, “‘ that she would get the nod’—that is, the support to run for the presidency in the November election. ‘But Obama also made it clear,’ the official said, ‘that he was not going to immediately endorse her. But the group had decided that her work as a prosecutor would help her deal with Trump in a debate.'”

“The official, who has decades of experience in fundraising, told me that Obama emerged as the strongman throughout the negotiations. ‘He had an agenda, and he wanted to seek it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected.'”

With that, 14 million people who voted for Joe Biden lost their right to choose, thanks to the non-Democratic party.

YOU GOV POLL: 92% KNOW SHE COVERED UP JOE’S HEALTH

A YouGov poll shows 68% of Americans believe Kamala was greatly involved in the cover-up of Biden’s mental health. Another 17% said they were somewhat involved, and 7% said a little. That means 92% believe she was involved in the cover-up. Only 4% said not at all. She is to blame for the lie, and we all know it.

