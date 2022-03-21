A Dangerous Biden Regime Might Open Another Front with China

NATO is warning China to turn its back on Russia. That’s absurd. We are in no position to do that. As Alex Christoforou says in the clip below, the United States might be “stupid enough to open a second front” of economic sanctions with China. The Biden White House has no reverse gear or perhaps they are looking for systems collapse, Alex suggests in the clip.

Do the rulers in the United States want to destroy the West by going after China? Unfortunately, China can destroy us economically.

China spoke with Biden and little has been said about it. It likely didn’t go well.

Biden might’ve burned his bridges with China. The country’s official spokesperson is openly mocking his “peace” efforts. Syria is making peace with its enemies in the Middle East. UAE and Saudi are reportedly not taking Biden’s calls. Venezuela is mocking him. And he’s trying to bully India.

A US admiral just said China fully militarized at least three of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

Latin America is partnering with China and is rejecting US assistance. Pakistan just joined India is rejecting sanctions.

Who is isolated?

Since Biden issued his demands, China has referenced the 1999 bombing campaign in Belgrade when NATO bombed the Chinese embassy in the city.

NATO bombed Belgrade for 78 days, violating international law. Then-senator Biden bragged about promoting the bombing. Biden is always wrong.

In 2020, Biden claimed he’s talked about as being a foreign policy expert. No sane person would think that.

Joe Biden just claimed he’s “always talked about as being a foreign policy expert.” IS THAT A JOKE? President Obama’s Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” pic.twitter.com/2AvkssIb84 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) April 8, 2020

OTHER NEWS

Russia is targeting mercenaries and has made that clear, according to the narrator in the clip below, Alex Christoforou of The Duran.

Christoforou also referenced Zelenskyy banning all political parties temporarily except his own. Ukraine — the so-called democracy — is now a one-party system.

Before the conflict broke out, Zelenskyy put his leading political opponent under house arrest, who has since escaped. Zelenskyy also banned the Russian language media stations.

The Vice Prime Minister of Bulgaria said he will not renew his gas contracts with Gasprom over the Ukraine war. They are going to work with the EU to solve their energy needs.

Christoforou thinks – his opinion – that when it ends this year, Gasprom won’t renew the long-term contracts. They’re going to send all their gas East. They don’t need the Europeans. Where will Europe get its fuel?

His opinion sounds logical to us. What do you think?

Someone needs to put the brakes on this administration, but who?

Watch:

