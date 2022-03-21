No Yogi, It Still Ain’t Over

By Karen Kataline

Are you having Deja Vu all over again? Another Covid variant is on its way. Yay!

Just as the Left, which controls the Democrat Party and its media minions telegraphed the war in Ukraine weeks before it happened and is now engaged in whipping people into a pro-war frenzy, it’s time for another booster shot of Covid hysteria.

Will this new “variant” be more deadly than the 98.86% non-lethal one they used to browbeat us into submission and subservience for more than two years?

Biden and the “whomevers” that really call the booster shots in his administration made sure to have him keep his “emergency powers” so he could keep “protecting us.”

What person or government takes your power and your rights away “for your protection,” claiming it’s only temporary until “the coast is clear?” That’s a person or government that never respected your rights.

The “coast has been clear” for more than two years but the same politicians and bureaucrats have only held more tightly to the power they unconstitutionally grabbed. Was there ever really a danger in the first place? The answer is yes, from them.

What about their brand of protection? It has included but has not been limited to: intentionally or accidentally killing people in nursing homes and never being held accountable, depriving kids of an education and forcing them to collectively wear masks of submission, shutting down churches, synagogues and communities, destroying businesses and livelihoods, and providing huge dollar incentives to medical professionals to force Fauci protocols on patients which we now know shuts down their kidneys.

Despite the facts, the science, and the devastating outcomes, they have done this and more–anyway.

At what point does one ask whether the outcomes we have are the outcomes they wanted?

Among the saddest and most successful of their outcomes is the way they have made life cheaper than ever, and have made that socially acceptable.

A corrupt, powerful few are succeeding masterfully at shutting down and subjugating the masses with tactics we all watched and lived through. Why wouldn’t they do it again? If they don’t, they are not entitled to a thank you for “letting” us keep our God-given rights.

Even when people can clearly see what’s behind the curtain, the wizards keep spinning the fairy tale as if no one can. Historically, we’ve seen again and again that this sort of fantasy usually ends in a horror show.

What will you do in response to the next round of Covid hysteria complete with mandates, edicts, bullying, and intimidation?

The first thing to do is refuse to live a lie and don’t comply.

~~~

Karen Kataline is a commentator, columnist and talk show host. She holds a Master’s Degree from Columbia University and is a sought-after guest on talk shows around the country.

Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hostsSpouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog and her Op-Eds can be seen online at Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

Related