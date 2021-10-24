A Fiery Obama: Don’t Waste Time on ‘Phony Trumped-Up Culture Wars…’

















The formula is clear: American executives, among the most successful people on the planet, can collect accolades and social status by promoting fashionable left-wing ideologies. Meantime, their hourly workers, making between $25,000 and $30,000 yearly, are asked to undergo dishonest and humiliating rituals to confront their “white privilege” and “white supremacy thinking.” McMillon gets the social justice credit; his workers pay the price. ~ Christopher Rufo

The lying by the purveyor of incremental Marxism, Barack Obama really needs to be addressed as he mocks people who believe — know — there is a culture war. It’s a typical Marxist trick to silence people. If you disagree with him, you must be a conspiracy theorist.

They push Anti-White & Anti-American Propaganda on your kids and then act like you’re crazy when you start to notice. https://t.co/dNo2dPNHQS — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 24, 2021

Sorry, but McAuliffe saying that parents shouldn’t be in charge of their children’s education and the Loudoun County school board lying to parents about sexual assaults in bathrooms isn’t “trumped up cultural wars” ~ Ben Shapiro

THE SEA CHANGE

The cultural upheavals are extensive but probably most serious in the indoctrination of the children. The Left is rewriting our history with the invented and false 1619 Project and the anti-American Critical Race Theory, removing the classics from shelves, and replacing them with sexual degeneracy.

In California, Ethnic Studies teaches children to hate white people and religion.

A Few More of the Cultural Abominations

tearing down busts of George Washington at his namesake university, a Thomas Jefferson statue at New York City Hall, and a Revolutionary War hero in Albany,

eliminating some people from jobs because of meaningless attributes like the color of their skin or who they sleep with,

depriving the chosen losers of opportunities in entertainment and media and schools,

forcing vaccinations over an illness that has a 1.6% death rate,

lying activist media,

and flooding the country with communists –future Democrats, criminals, and terrorists to replace the naturalized and natural-born citizens. We are being replaced. It’s not a theory, it’s reality.

Men can be women and women can be men, anyone can say their gender is unknown, a tree, fluid…

Political correctness, cancel culture are destroying free speech. Anyone who sways from the narrative in any way is canceled.

Prisons are being eliminated, Justice Systems destroyed, and criminals exonerated from small and serious crimes.

The pandemic is used to kill our Bill of Rights and control us. It won’t be long before they take away our rights to defend ourselves.

Corporations are picking winners and losers and some, like Facebook, have the wealth of small countries. They now rule over the government.

Traditional Americans are demonized and dehumanized while anarcho-communists are glorified and forgiven their crimes.

Our government spies on us and recently told AT&T, Google, Verizon, and others were ordered to save every word every American writes.

We are told to spy on and report our neighbors.

Our government threatens us — parents, political opponents — and puts innocents in prison.

The destruction of our economy and the deliberate pressure to make us more unequal with high taxation, regulations, destroying homeownership, killing jobs, the ability to travel is a means to an end. The end is this will be a country of elites and all the rest of us feudal serfs. Biden turned our manufacturing over to Chinese Communists and our reputation and weaponry to terrorists.

This, and more, is a sea change in our culture and it’s to make us poor and helpless, servants of the elites.

After the clip, read the 45 Goals of Communism in the US as read into the congressional record.

Condeleeza Rice is out telling the truth:

