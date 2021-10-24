This Is What Makes Jen Psaki Unhappy

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Jen Psaki was NOT happy when Peter Doocy asked, “Why did President Biden say he has been to the border?”

Moscow Sally snapped, “He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration.”

A mess??? What bothered the Moscow U graduate most? Was it peace, the best economy in five decades, supporting religious people and freedom?

What makes Psaki unhappy is the truth.

I can’t afford to fill up my car, but oh, wait, no mean tweets!

Watch:

This is the woman who Chris Wallace said is the best press secretary ever.

Listen to these fools. Do what they say. They’re as smart as the mentally deranged Shepherd I once had.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply