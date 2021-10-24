This Is What Makes Jen Psaki Unhappy

















Jen Psaki was NOT happy when Peter Doocy asked, “Why did President Biden say he has been to the border?”

Moscow Sally snapped, “He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration.”

A mess??? What bothered the Moscow U graduate most? Was it peace, the best economy in five decades, supporting religious people and freedom?

What makes Psaki unhappy is the truth.

I can’t afford to fill up my car, but oh, wait, no mean tweets!

Jen Psaki was NOT happy when Peter Doocy asked “Why did President Biden say he has been to the border?” PSAKI: “He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration.” pic.twitter.com/eKT0LqcMgl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021

This is the woman who Chris Wallace said is the best press secretary ever.

Listen to these fools. Do what they say. They’re as smart as the mentally deranged Shepherd I once had.

What the hell is this cringe? pic.twitter.com/wDpQ95rK7o — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 22, 2021

