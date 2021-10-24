Report Alec Baldwin Gun Was Used for Target Practice With Live Ammo

















The gun Alec Baldwin used to kill a woman was also being fired recreationally, even when cameras weren’t rolling, according to several sources.

Multiple sources directly connected to the ‘Rust’ production tell TMZ … the same gun Alec Baldwin accidentally fired — hitting the DP and director — was being used by crews members off set as well, for what we’re told amounted to target practice.

TMZ says this off-the-clock shooting — which was allegedly happening away from the movie lot — was being done with real bullets … which is how some who worked on the film believe a live round found its way in one of the chambers that day.

Related















