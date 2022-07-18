A good guy with a gun stopped a mass shooter.

A shooting rampage that killed three people and injured two others at an Indiana mall ended after an armed witness shot and killed the assailant, police said.

Investigators believe the unidentified gunman, an adult man, was shot and killed by a lawfully armed 22-year-old man who “observed the shooting in progress,” Ison said.

The chief said those injured or killed include one male and four females, including a 12-year-old girl whose parents brought her to a hospital with minor injuries after the shooting.

The second injured victim was hospitalized, and in stable condition as of Sunday evening, Ison said.

“This has shaken us to our core. This isn’t something that we have seen here in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous, and our thoughts and prayers are with those loved ones hurting tonight,” the police chief said.

“But I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop this shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

