Gov. Newsom Supports Indoor Mask Mandates in His Unfree State

Recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the unmitigated gall to put out ads in Florida, a free state, telling people to come to California where he claims to “respect your freedom”.

“Freedom is under attack in Florida. Join us in California where we respect your freedom,” he states emphatically in his ad.

Yet, without cause, LA County is planning to reinstate indoor mask mandates. Newsom is fine with that, knowing there is no scientific reason for it.

Gov. Newsom himself never fully ended the COVID emergency. He hopes to keep it going for an absurd reason at this point – to keep testing.

LA County is planning to instate an indoor masking mandate on July 29. It would apply to all public indoor spaces: pic.twitter.com/8QHgVZropO — Soumya (@skarlamangla) July 14, 2022

L.A. County Health’s Barbara Ferrer is probably bringing back a mask mandate…even though all the other counties in CA are choosing not to. Gov. Newsom agrees with the LA decision since he allows counties to decide independently.

The COVID numbers are mostly very mild, but Democrats do not follow the science.

“Only 10% of our COVID positive admissions are admitted due to COVID. Virtually none of them go to the ICU, and when they do go to the ICU it is not for pneumonia. They are not intubated… they are not these horrible..we have not seen one of those since February,” said Dr. Spellberg below.

Despite the “media hype,” we are not seeing “the same pandemic it was.” What they are seeing are “a lot of people” with “bad colds.”

“No one in the hospital had pulmonary disease due to COVID,” said Dr. Holtom, an epidemiologist. There is no reason to be worried about COVID.

These doctors are at a major LA hospital – LAC-USC.

Yet Gavin Newsom, future Presidential candidate, wants mask mandates back in effect. https://t.co/VpWKKolwgo — Tina (@tallytina27) July 17, 2022

Please look at these videos. This is our major county hospital plainly stating we are not in a crisis. Please everyone in LA get the word out. The Board of Supervisors and media need to see these videos. @JaniceHahn @LACountyBOS https://t.co/GxHRiSjqfE — Shawna Campbell (@Campbels12) July 16, 2022

Gov. Newsom thinks LA health should have the freedom to mandate masks. There is no scientific reason to do it, yet it makes sense to him for a dubious reason. He suddenly believes in localism – that’s new! Despite denials, perhaps he is looking to the presidency.

I asked Gov. Newsom about L.A. County Health’s Barbara Ferrer potentially bringing back a mask mandate…even though all the other counties in CA are choosing not to. https://t.co/Xh2MDboztM — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 16, 2022

It will never end. His bogus reason for keeping controls in place is to get people tested. The testing is meaningless at this point as the doctors above said. The reason being the testing has no rhyme nor reason and the disease is now a bad cold.

I ask @GavinNewsom if there’s an end date for CA’s COVID state of emergency? He says about 90% of provisions are rolled back, but some are still needed to allow things like COVID testing. I asked why not change the testing law? “I’m all for it. I’ve offered that for 2 years.” pic.twitter.com/9gX6FQAD9Y — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 16, 2022

