Gov. Newsom Supports Indoor Mask Mandates in His Unfree State

By
M Dowling
Recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the unmitigated gall to put out ads in Florida, a free state, telling people to come to California where he claims to “respect your freedom”.

Gavin Newsom is fine with mask mandates for no scientific reason.

“Freedom is under attack in Florida. Join us in California where we respect your freedom,” he states emphatically in his ad.

Yet, without cause, LA County is planning to reinstate indoor mask mandates. Newsom is fine with that, knowing there is no scientific reason for it.

Gov. Newsom himself never fully ended the COVID emergency. He hopes to keep it going for an absurd reason at this point – to keep testing.

L.A. County Health’s Barbara Ferrer is probably bringing back a mask mandate…even though all the other counties in CA are choosing not to. Gov. Newsom agrees with the LA decision since he allows counties to decide independently.

The COVID numbers are mostly very mild, but Democrats do not follow the science.

“Only 10% of our COVID positive admissions are admitted due to COVID. Virtually none of them go to the ICU, and when they do go to the ICU it is not for pneumonia. They are not intubated… they are not these horrible..we have not seen one of those since February,” said Dr. Spellberg below.

Despite the “media hype,” we are not seeing “the same pandemic it was.” What they are seeing are “a lot of people” with “bad colds.”

“No one in the hospital had pulmonary disease due to COVID,” said Dr. Holtom, an epidemiologist. There is no reason to be worried about COVID.

These doctors are at a major LA hospital – LAC-USC.

Gov. Newsom thinks LA health should have the freedom to mandate masks. There is no scientific reason to do it, yet it makes sense to him for a dubious reason. He suddenly believes in localism – that’s new! Despite denials, perhaps he is looking to the presidency.

It will never end. His bogus reason for keeping controls in place is to get people tested. The testing is meaningless at this point as the doctors above said. The reason being the testing has no rhyme nor reason and the disease is now a bad cold.


