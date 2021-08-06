A good reason to not call black people African-Americans

Most black Americans, 58%, do not have a preferred racial term between black and African-American. Another 17% prefer black.
Therefore, why don’t we drop African-Americans all together? We are all just Americans. The hyphenated designations are white liberal in origin and they are divisive. I’m not Dutch or Irish American, I’m American. Let’s unite. We are one in America.
These findings from a June 1-July 5 Gallup poll are similar to Gallup’s prior tracking of Black Americans’ preferred terms using a differently worded question asked from 1991 to 2019. The new wording makes it clear that the question is asking what the group should be called — not how the respondent prefers to be referred to, themselves. The earlier surveys also found majorities saying it didn’t matter to them which term was used, and usually, no clear preferred term was identified among those who did have a
Teddy Roosevelt: “No Room in This Country for Hyphenated Americans”
“There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to hyphenated Americans, I do not refer to naturalized Americans. Some of the very best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad. But a hyphenated American is not an American at all.”“This is just as true of the man who puts “native” before the hyphen as of the man who puts German or Irish or English or French before the hyphen. Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance.”“But if he is heartily and singly loyal to this Republic, then no matter where he was born, he is just as good an American as any one else.”“The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities, an intricate knot of German-Americans, Irish-Americans, English- Americans, French-Americans, Scandinavian- Americans, or Italian-Americans, each preserving its separate nationality, each at heart feeling more sympathy with Europeans of that nationality than with the other citizens of the American Republic.”“The men who do not become Americans and nothing else are hyphenated Americans; and there ought to be no room for them in this country. The man who calls himself an American citizen and who yet shows by his actions that he is primarily the citizen of a foreign land, plays a thoroughly mischievous part in the life of our body politic. He has no place here; and the sooner he returns to the land to which he feels his real heart-allegiance, the better it will be for every good American.”