Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home A Latin King Robbed The FBI Vehicle, But, Hey, They Have Therapy...

A Latin King Robbed The FBI Vehicle, But, Hey, They Have Therapy Goats for Healing

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and Attorney General Keith Ellison have made such a bizarre mess of things that they have at least one Latin King gangbanger with a long rap sheet fighting for them. He broke into an FBI van with some comrades, stole a firearm, ammo, and who knows what else.

Latin Kings are a very violent, dangerous Puerto Rican gang. They’re rapists, drug traffickers, and killers.

This fool of a state senator in the clip below thinks having three illegal aliens, two of whom are criminals, beat an ICE agent with a shovel and a pole, is about neightbors helping neighbors.

I don’t want to see innocent Minnesotans with criminal alien neighbors, but their elected leaders do.

State senator Bobby Champion, not the brightest bulb, claimed ICE is the problem, not the three violent illegals who would have probably killed the agent had he not gotten to his gun.

Maybe the criminal aliens and the Latin Kings could be healed with therapy goats. I’m not kidding. The city attorneys have therapy goats.

Previous articleFrey Wants Police to Fight ICE in the Streets Beside “Neighbors”
Next articleThis Is How the Revolution Is Going This Evening
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

I want a therapy Mustang…not the horse, the car.

All kidding aside, are there old female hippies in the Minneapolis Human ressource department ?

Who else would come up with such a strange idea ?

Do they also dance naked around a fire and hug trees ?

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x