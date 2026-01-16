A Latin King Robbed The FBI Vehicle, But, Hey, They Have Therapy Goats for Healing

Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and Attorney General Keith Ellison have made such a bizarre mess of things that they have at least one Latin King gangbanger with a long rap sheet fighting for them. He broke into an FBI van with some comrades, stole a firearm, ammo, and who knows what else.

Latin Kings are a very violent, dangerous Puerto Rican gang. They’re rapists, drug traffickers, and killers.

BREAKING: The man who STOLE A RIFLE AND AMMUNITION has been confirmed to be ARRESTED by the ATF and a member of the LATIN KINGS – per @nicksortor! “I can confirm now is that Raul Gutierrez, age 33, that you see in the video that I posted last night stealing a firearm from an FBI… https://t.co/7L0xfgY8hC pic.twitter.com/KGdFTBTIZu — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 16, 2026

This fool of a state senator in the clip below thinks having three illegal aliens, two of whom are criminals, beat an ICE agent with a shovel and a pole, is about neightbors helping neighbors.

I don’t want to see innocent Minnesotans with criminal alien neighbors, but their elected leaders do.

State senator Bobby Champion, not the brightest bulb, claimed ICE is the problem, not the three violent illegals who would have probably killed the agent had he not gotten to his gun.

🚨 State Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (D) says last night’s vicious assault of an ICE agent “is just an example of Minnesota being a place where we help our neighbors.” CNN: If they used weapons to attack the officer, would that change your opinion? Champion: “Actually, no.” SICK! pic.twitter.com/eWO8fPJzpl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

Maybe the criminal aliens and the Latin Kings could be healed with therapy goats. I’m not kidding. The city attorneys have therapy goats.