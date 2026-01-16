Frey Wants Police to Fight ICE in the Streets Beside “Neighbors”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is looking for civil war. He wants the police chief to fight ICE in the streets with the trained radical communists and anarchists.

“We’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking police officers to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their ‘neighbors’.”

Their neighbors are criminal illegal aliens. Isn’t it time to arrest these people? I mean the politicians.

Frey is pitting the police against federal law enforcement and then acts as if the federal government is causing it. The man is a manipulative traitor who is only speaking to his most radical “neighbors.”

Police must fight in the streets with the anarchists:

Frey said, “And we’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have, to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors. We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another. Why are we put in this position? We’re put in this position because we have approximately 600 police officers in Minneapolis, far fewer than are able to work at any given time. And there are approximately 3,000 ICE agents in the area.”

There are 3,000 in the area because Frey is trying to start a war. It’s a great distraction from the corruption being exposed. ICE officers are only doing their jobs, and they are being attacked daily. They have more to do because millions of unvetted people poured in under brain-damaged Biden.

This is mind-blowingly insane.

He is trying to turn the tables on the good guys.

The police chief raised his eyebrows when Frey said it. I wonder what he’s thinking. This is not normal. Frey is one with the anarchists.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing for a Civil War “We’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking police officers to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their ‘neighbors’.” Look at the Police Chief’s face as soon as he said it… He better… pic.twitter.com/0XEW7J0Ppp — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 15, 2026

Tom Homan is correct here. On J6, 2021, some people rioted, and it was falsely called an insurrection. This, however, is an insurrection, and it must be stopped or people will die. It will only get worse. Frey and Walz are criminals. And where is Keith Ellison, allowing this?

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan says he’s meeting with President Trump TOMORROW about potentially invoking the Insurrection Act in Minnesota “It’s a viable option… This CANNOT continue. There’s going to be more bloodshed if something isn’t done. I HOPE I’m wrong.” IT’S TIME, 47! pic.twitter.com/jLXdxDJugL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2026

But what’s important are the therapy goats that the attorneys bring in for reflection. That should fix everything [sarcasm].