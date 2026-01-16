Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Frey Wants Police to Fight ICE in the Streets Beside "Neighbors"

M Dowling
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is looking for civil war. He wants the police chief to fight ICE in the streets with the trained radical communists and anarchists.

“We’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking police officers to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their ‘neighbors’.”

Their neighbors are criminal illegal aliens. Isn’t it time to arrest these people? I mean the politicians.

Frey is pitting the police against federal law enforcement and then acts as if the federal government is causing it. The man is a manipulative traitor who is only speaking to his most radical “neighbors.”

Police must fight in the streets with the anarchists:

Frey said, “And we’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have, to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors. We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another. Why are we put in this position? We’re put in this position because we have approximately 600 police officers in Minneapolis, far fewer than are able to work at any given time. And there are approximately 3,000 ICE agents in the area.”

There are 3,000 in the area because Frey is trying to start a war. It’s a great distraction from the corruption being exposed. ICE officers are only doing their jobs, and they are being attacked daily. They have more to do because millions of unvetted people poured in under brain-damaged Biden.

This is mind-blowingly insane.

He is trying to turn the tables on the good guys.

The police chief raised his eyebrows when Frey said it. I wonder what he’s thinking. This is not normal. Frey is one with the anarchists.

Tom Homan is correct here. On J6, 2021, some people rioted, and it was falsely called an insurrection. This, however, is an insurrection, and it must be stopped or people will die. It will only get worse. Frey and Walz are criminals. And where is Keith Ellison, allowing this?

But what’s important are the therapy goats that the attorneys bring in for reflection. That should fix everything [sarcasm].

3 Comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

If Democrats had not spent 4 years inviting 12 million illegals none of this would be happening

They are blaming Trump for a mess created by Democrats.

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Time to pop the cuffs onto Frey…and Walz too, and probably Ellison and Omar…and many others, as all of these are fomenting a full scale leftist revolt in an attempt to cover their theft of billions of taxpayer dollars….and Lord knows what other crimes. And most of these sub-70 IQ Somalians were brought here by Obongo to do exactly what… Read more »

Arrest them now
Arrest them now
1 hour ago

Way past time to have started arresting corrupt politicians. What are they waiting for???

