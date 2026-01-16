Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home This Is How the Revolution Is Going This Evening

This Is How the Revolution Is Going This Evening

By
M Dowling
-
1
46

The death of anarchist Renee Good is now an excuse for fellow anarchists to kill ICE agents. As an addendum to this, the Tren de Aragua gang, now spread out throughout the United States after four years of Biden, was allegedly told by TdA central that they can kill cops. That is the message Border Patrol received in July, 2024. So, there’s that.

This evening, anarchists have taken over the street outside the ICE facility.

An agent had to draw his gun this evening as rioters attacked an ICE vehicle.

Well-trained communists and anarchists are starting a color revolution. They have millions of illegal aliens to fight with them.

And look what the cats dragged in to fight for Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey: the Black Panthers. They are threatening to kill ICE. Do we have to wait until ICE agents are killed before we get these people arrested for insurrection?

Previous articleA Latin King Robbed The FBI Vehicle, But, Hey, They Have Therapy Goats for Healing
Next articleCanadian PM Carney Welcomes the “New World Order” with China
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
45 seconds ago

Democrats are trying to start a civil war and as soon as it begins the entire media will say it was started by Republicans. The media control the minds of dangerously stupid people. The media are probably the biggest factor in why the USA has so many violent leftists. For what this is worth, here in Quebec one of our… Read more »

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x