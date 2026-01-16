This Is How the Revolution Is Going This Evening

The death of anarchist Renee Good is now an excuse for fellow anarchists to kill ICE agents. As an addendum to this, the Tren de Aragua gang, now spread out throughout the United States after four years of Biden, was allegedly told by TdA central that they can kill cops. That is the message Border Patrol received in July, 2024. So, there’s that.

🚨BREAKING On Friday night, a protester was seen yelling at Portland, Oregon @DHSgov officers at the @ICEgov facility. The officers were guarding a @AMR_Social as someone was being transported. Perhaps a agent was injured or a protester. The protestor yelled “We don’t need… pic.twitter.com/zUY96aB6gt — The Black Conservative Preacher (@thebcpreacher) January 15, 2026

This evening, anarchists have taken over the street outside the ICE facility.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Anti-ICE rioters have SEIZED CONTROL of the road outside ICE Minneapolis, blocking vehicles and stopping to check if occupants are ‘NAZIs’ before letting them pass! This is straight-up anarchy and intimidation. SEND IN THE TROOPS!

pic.twitter.com/MiDET8D8bL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 16, 2026

An agent had to draw his gun this evening as rioters attacked an ICE vehicle.

🚨 BREAKING: A federal agent was just forced to pull his firearm as rioters attacked their vehicle and blocked them from driving Same BS they pulled with me a few days back These degenerate rioters are going to end up learning a VERY tough lesson if they keep this crap up. pic.twitter.com/nLkv66rJRU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2026

Well-trained communists and anarchists are starting a color revolution. They have millions of illegal aliens to fight with them.

HOW IT STARTED: Protester can be seen screaming in the faces of federal agents as they attempt to control the crowd outside of the Federal building in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/Q7TvgkC8cu — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 16, 2026

And look what the cats dragged in to fight for Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey: the Black Panthers. They are threatening to kill ICE. Do we have to wait until ICE agents are killed before we get these people arrested for insurrection?