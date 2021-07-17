A leader who will NOT enforce the new mask mandate

















Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would not enforce a COVID-19 health order mandating people to wear masks indoors. He said it is “not backed by science” and his department is “underfunded.”

THE COURAGEOUS SHERIFF

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” Villanueva said Friday.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance.

“We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science,” the sheriff added in his public statement.

