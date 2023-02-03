A List of the Communist Goals 60 Years Later

By Mark Schwendau

The most remarkable thing is happening on the Internet these days. Some 60 years after reading into the Congressional RECORD by Florida House Rep. Albert Sydney Herlong Jr., a Democrat, people are revisiting the words of his reading with fervor and drawing comparisons between then and now.

Herlong was an attorney who served ten terms in the United States House of Representatives from 1949 to 1969. On January 10, 1963, at the request of one of his constituents, Mrs. Patricia Nordman of De Land, Florida, he read a list from a book titled “The Naked Communist” by Cleon Skousen. The list he read was titled “Current Communist Goals.”

U.S. acceptance of coexistence as the only alternative to atomic war. U.S. willingness to capitulate in preference to engaging in atomic war. Develop the illusion that total disarmament [by] the United States would be a demonstration of moral strength. Permit free trade between all nations regardless of Communist affiliation and regardless of whether or not items could be used for war. Extension of long-term loans to Russia and Soviet satellites. Provide American aid to all nations regardless of Communist domination. Grant recognition of Red China. Admission of Red China to the U.N. Set up East and West Germany as separate states in spite of Khrushchev’s promise in 1955 to settle the German question by free elections under supervision of the U.N. Prolong the conferences to ban atomic tests because the United States has agreed to suspend tests as long as negotiations are in progress. Allow all Soviet satellites individual representation in the U.N. Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces. (Some Communist leaders believe the world can be taken over as easily by the U.N. as by Moscow. Sometimes these two centers compete with each other as they are now doing in the Congo.) Resist any attempt to outlaw the Communist Party. Do away with all loyalty oaths. Continue giving Russia access to the U.S. Patent Office. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. Gain control of all student newspapers. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, and policymaking positions. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.” Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.” Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.” Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a “religious crutch.” Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.” Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, and a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.” Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.” Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture–education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc. Eliminate all laws or procedures which interfere with the operation of the Communist apparatus. Eliminate the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI. Infiltrate and gain control of more unions. Infiltrate and gain control of big business. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand [or treat]. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks, and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use [“]united force[“] to solve economic, political, or social problems. Overthrow all colonial governments before native populations are ready for self-government. Internationalize the Panama Canal. Repeal the Connally reservation so the United States cannot prevent the World Court from seizing jurisdiction [over domestic problems. Give the World Court jurisdiction] over nations and individuals alike.”

Credit: “Communist Goals” Congressional Record–Appendix, pp. A34-A35 January 10, 1963

CONCLUSION:

If you read this entire list slowly and carefully, allowing yourself time to pause and reflect on each point made as it relates to current events today, I am sure you will get the same shiver up your spine I did.

When I think of socialism and communism I am reminded of two famous quotes that pretty well sum the two up in the times we are living in right now.

“There is no difference between communism and socialism except in the means of achieving the end: Communism proposes to enslave by force, socialism by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.” – Ayn Rand.

“Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.” – Joseph Stalin.

As for me and my kind, former President Donald Trump said it best in his State of the Union Addresses of 2019:

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence – not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

In retrospect, it is now obvious he was not speaking for Congress when he used the word “we.” He was speaking for us, the people. At some point in time, civil disobedience, political assassinations, and war will be the only solutions to the path America is on right now.

I can see it coming, and I can feel it.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

