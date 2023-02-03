A Great Reset City Will Be Built In Our American West

It doesn’t matter what rights you have under the Constitution of the U.S., if the govt can punish you for exercising those rights. And it doesn’t matter what limits the Constitution puts on government officials’ power, if they can exceed those limits without any adverse consequences. ~ Thomas Sowell

Communism with a pretty face

Telosa City, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion city (DEI) in our American West, likely Utah, is a Utopian vision of American Billionaire Marc Lore. Modeled after the World Economic Forum’s sustainable and smart growth city, the residents won’t have to drive more than 15 minutes for anything. You will ride bikes, walk, or ride in slow-moving autonomous cars [something like a wheelchair in car form].

Where does freedom fit in all of this?

The so-called farms will be in buildings, even in the American West. The billionaires will decide everything. Will they also decide when it’s time for you to die? There was a Star Trek episode like this. On one planet, they had a preplanned death date and had to go into the disintegration machine when the date came up.

Star Trek, the original series, even had an episode of a planet where a machine controlled everything, and the youth lay around living wasted lives. There were no elderly people.

In Telosa, all prosperity will be shared by everyone [communism]. There is no mention of merit. All government meetings will be held in public, but they aren’t saying the residents will make the decisions.

It does seem population would have to be controlled for this city to survive.

Watch the clip. People are falling for this fake perfection, a Utopia run by billionaires. As Kelleigh Nelson points out, it’s a Totalitarian scheme. It’s collectivism without individual freedom.

In the write-up to lure you into this dreamland, they say:

“Imagine living in a city with an economic system in which citizens have a stake in the land; as the city does better, the residents do better. We call this Equitism.”

“…I imagine Equitism serving as a blueprint for other cities — and even the world — and Telosa being a place of pride for all who live there,” Marc Lore says on the Telosa City website.

He’s the snake in the garden.

What they explain is that the billionaire keeps ownership of the land, and while you can build and sell on it, he always has the final say. Everything is for the collective but the elites make the decisions. It’s stakeholder capitalism, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) defines it.

Stakeholder capitalism is anything but

In Michael Rectenwald’s article, Mastering the Future: The Megalomaniacal Ambitions of the WEF, he writes, “Lest we imagine that the WEF and its meetings merely represent the grandiose delusions of some ineffectual clowns, it should be noted that the WEF’s ‘stakeholder capitalism’—introduced in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, the WEF founder and chair, in Modern Enterprise Management in Mechanical Engineering—has been embraced by the UN, by most central banks, as well as by the world’s leading corporations, commercial banks, and asset managers. Stakeholder capitalism is now considered to be the modus operandi of the world economic system.”

Stakeholder capitalism and ESG investing is an idea out of the ’50s and ’60s which claims to deal with crises and inequality while causing more of both. Everyone is a shareholder and gets to speak their peace, but the power remains in the hands of the elites. They don’t have to listen to you.

The one thing stakeholder capitalism isn’t is capitalism.

You know who tried this, don’t you?

Maoist China built whole cities with this same type of central planning. Only now they’re called Ghost Cities since no one lives in them. China’s demolishing them.

Communist central planning doesn’t work. The peasants don’t want it.

In July 2012, Elizabeth Warren, a devout leftist, ran an ad telling Americans to build Ghost Cities like the Chinese. The ad was taken down from YouTube, but we do have a quote from her narration.

“We’ve got bridges and roads in need of repair and thousands of people in need of work. Why aren’t we rebuilding America? Our competitors are putting people to work, building a future. China invests 9% of its GDP in infrastructure. America? We’re just at 2.4%. We can do better.”

It didn’t work in China. Central planning doesn’t work. There is no accountability and the elites gain too much power. It’s unfolding in the USA.

