US Defense Official: The Balloon Is Collecting Data of Sensitive Areas

The CCP surveillance balloon is 60,000 feet over St. Louis and heading Southeast. It is maneuverable, and the CCP is still playing dumb. They claim it’s a weather balloon, but the Pentagon said it’s not. It’s a spy craft. They can probably see as much from satellites, but this is in our air space.

A senior U.S. defense official alleged with “very high confidence” on Thursday that the balloon is flying over sensitive areas to collect information, according to AP.

The balloon was spotted in Montana, the location of one of the three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

They probably mapped our grid by now as well.

Meanwhile Biden does nothing!

[Secretary of State Antony] Blinken said during a briefing Friday that he made clear to Wang Yi, China’s top foreign affairs official, that the surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace “is a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law.”

“We concluded that conditions were not conducive for a constructive visit at this time,” he added, calling it “detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have.” [Blinken was supposed to visit this weekend. This is his invite.]

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a press conference earlier Friday that the balloon is being “closely” monitored by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

He said the airship was drifting east at an altitude of 60,000 feet and was over the center of the continental U.S., but he didn’t give an exact location.

A National Weather Service (NWS) station in Kansas City said it has received reports of and could see a large balloon near its station on Friday and confirmed it was not an NWS weather balloon.

Allegedly, other CCP balloons have been spotted. We should be afraid of these Maoists.

THREAD🚨 #ChineseSpyBalloon Similar high-altitude surveillance balloons and airships have previously been spotted over Hawaii, Japan, India, and the Phillipines. pic.twitter.com/mPKrZ1ObhB — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 3, 2023

Shoot it down!

