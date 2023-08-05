A Mob of House Democrats Demand a 1000% Tax on Firearms

More than two dozen far-left Democrats demand a 1000% tax on firearms. If you vote for Democrats, this is what you will have. You will also have open borders, defunded police, no guns to protect yourself, a bad economy, indoctrinated children, high taxes, censorship, no privacy, no due process, and weaponized government agencies out to get their own people, and I could go on but I won’t.

Democrats are on a roll now.

The alleged “assault weapons” mantra is a demonic lie. They are calling regular rifles and handguns “assault weapons.” Soon, when they have their one-party state, they will call them all assault weapons. We won’t have guns.

More than two dozen House Democrats put forward legislation Friday that would slap “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines with a 1,000% excise tax, a change that would raise the price of a $500 weapon to $5,000 in a bid to reduce access to guns across the country.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., and 24 other House Democrats introduced the legislation Friday. It’s the second time Democrats have put forward the idea.

Beyer and 37 Democrats proposed the same idea last year when Democrats controlled the House, but it never moved.

Jeffrey Ludwig writes at American Thinker:

A truly evil cabal has taken control of the Democrats. It took effect when the pact between the Sen. Joe Biden camp and the Sen. Bernie Sanders camp was signed in July 2020. The pact was a 110-page position paper on many national issues of concern to both men. Although Bernie had caucused with Democrats in the Senate for years, he was elected to office in Vermont under the rubric of “Democratic Socialist.” He usually justified that rubric as not being “communist” because he said he was a “non-authoritarian socialist” (sic). This clever manipulation of language could not, however, hide the reality that his lifelong views were derived from Marxist critiques of capitalism. His bombastic rhetoric was largely taken from the Marxist playbook of criticisms of capitalistic Western culture. And, in fact, when Sen. Sanders married in the 1980s, he and his wife honeymooned in the USSR.

It’s a good article. Ludwig compares the Party of Truman with today’s Democrat Party. That’s when Democrats rejected communism.

They no longer do. They are instituting communist policies. The open borders will give them hordes of people – most from communist countries – to demand amnesty so they can get the handouts they need or want. That’s the end of freedom.

