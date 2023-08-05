Kamala Stirs Up X Posters as She Defines the Obvious

Kamala Harris said something that brought her some unwanted attention. She thinks people are so stupid that she has to define “community banks” as “banks in the community.”

She was at the Sycamore & Oak retail village in D.C., talking about Bideneestas overseeing the American economy. After all, Biden is running on the great job he did. She brought up community banks and talked down to her audience with her word salad, only proving to the world that she is the one who is incapable of learning or getting the message.

“And so for years, we have worked to expand investment in community banks because, you see, community banks specialize in providing loans and financial assistance to small business owners, in particular those in overlooked and underserved communities, including rural communities. As the name suggests community banks are in the community,” she declared.

Watch:

Kamala Harris: “As the name suggests, community banks are in the community!” pic.twitter.com/s2ruQsX3qU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

She was slammed on social media.

Deep thoughts. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) August 5, 2023

And kentucky fried chicken is in kentucky. — Mr Maxx (@dan_wheeler) August 5, 2023

