A NY Nurse’s Story, From COVID Hero to Personal and Financial Ruin-In the State’s Own Soulless Words

Remember when New Yorkers were saluting the bravery of courageous healthcare workers with early morning bell ringing, pot banging, and horn blowing? This cold-blooded, heartless letter was one of the thousands sent out to last year’s celebrated heroes.

That would include those selfless men and women who worked endless hours, literally risking their lives to save others. They were nurses, doctors, and medical personnel serving in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

Now, for their good deeds, they’ve been not only fired, but denied getting unemployment, health insurance, and have been charged with misconduct because they refused the vaccine. The latter damages a professional license and could hurt future job opportunities.

How many who got this hard-hearted letter from the NYS Department of Labor have families, or may still be suffering from the ill effects of the illness?

The soulless bureaucrats in charge simply don’t care.

So who does remember when New Yorkers were celebrating our brave healthcare workers? Certainly not the authoritarian beancounters in Albany, now drunk with power.

See for yourself.

