The WHO Wouldn’t Return Our Flag So Sec. Rubio Took Care of It

Last year, President Trump pulled the United States out of the corrupt globalist institution, the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO said we owed them more than a hundred million dollars. This is after they lied about the pandemic at the request of the Chinese Communist Party. President Trump made it clear that they owed us for what they did during the pandemic.

Since the WHO claimed it did not approve the US withdrawal from the agency, they said the US remains a member, and the US can’t have its flag back. President Trump said in no uncertain terms we will take our flag back.

That takes us to today and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. When they wouldn’t give the flag back, he sent in the Marines to fetch it.

The Marines went to their big event over in Geneva to take back our flag. Can you just imagine the looks on the globalists’ faces when the US Marines came in and said they were there for the flag?