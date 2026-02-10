A Progressive Is Running for Congress as a Fake Republican

This is one way that Democrats took over New York. They ran as Republicans and, once in office, operated as Democrats. This Progressive is at least admitting it.

Kate Barr changed her party affiliation to get an actual Republican, Tim Moore, out of the race.

“I’m not a real Republican; like, I’m telling people the truth. I knock on a door, and I say I’m running in the Republican primary, but I’m not a Republican. I’m a progressive. I’m running as a Republican in the Republican primary for Congressional District 14, because that is where the actual competition happens.

“In our gerrymandered district, it happens in the primaries, like, if you’re in a district that is a lock for Democrats, that Democratic primary is where the competition is, and quite frankly, while the can’t-win strategy is about building for the long term, and like building our bench and being ready for fair maps in 2030. We got a fucking win right now because we are in an emergency, like a democratic emergency, and so the place I can win is as a fake Republican.”

She claims that gerrymandering must be countered. However, Democrats won the gerrymandering battle under Barack Obama.

Democrats don’t need ethics. They will do anything to win.