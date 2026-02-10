House Candidate Plans Islamism in Georgia, USA

Don Mahmood is a candidate for the House in Georgia. He supports mass migration and open borders and is accused of planning an Islamic takeover. This is after he met with New York City’s Islamist Communist Zohran Mamdani and then ran for office.

The person in the clip below warns:

“A Guy named DonMahmoud, who is running for House District 109 here in Georgia, for Georgia House seat, he recently flew to New York to have a visit with the new mayor, Zohran Mamdani. And when he came back, he started hashtagging everything “decision 168,” now that’s not a law. So, state law is not a federal law. It’s an ideology, and it’s an activist language for no borders, mass migration, and basically a takeover. “