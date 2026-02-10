Images of Nancy Guthrie’s Potential Kidnapper

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona posted images of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

The masked person is wearing a backpack on the home’s porch. FBI Director Kash Patel also posted videos of the individual outside the home. The person is armed.

The doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 AM the day of her disappearance.

The FBI and Sheriff’s Department said the images were recovered from “residual data located in back-end systems.”

CBS News reports the man in the images is the subject they are seeking to identify.

At this point, he is not considered a suspect or person of interest. Really? Why not?

As for the ransom demands, the last deadline passed. Law enforcement is checking out everyone who worked for Nancy Guthrie.

Imagine this creature coming at you in the middle of the night. It’s terrifying.

.@PressSec: “I was once again with @POTUS. He and I were both reviewing the newly-released surveillance footage from @FBI… The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI.” https://t.co/uSwydwvtuq pic.twitter.com/qnI7wMIq4j — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2026

Additional recovered footage, from the same camera – at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door. 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/h2BxNqSxkh pic.twitter.com/IgMHXWkL5X — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

More video here.