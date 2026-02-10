Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Images of Nancy Guthrie’s Potential Kidnapper

Images of Nancy Guthrie’s Potential Kidnapper

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona posted images of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

The masked person is wearing a backpack on the home’s porch. FBI Director Kash Patel also posted videos of the individual outside the home. The person is armed.

The doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 AM the day of her disappearance.

The FBI and Sheriff’s Department said the images were recovered from “residual data located in back-end systems.”

CBS News reports the man in the images is the subject they are seeking to identify.

At this point, he is not considered a suspect or person of interest. Really? Why not?

As for the ransom demands, the last deadline passed. Law enforcement is checking out everyone who worked for Nancy Guthrie.

Imagine this creature coming at you in the middle of the night. It’s terrifying.

More video here.

Previous articleTeen Planned to Shoot ICE Agents, Maybe Behead Them
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x