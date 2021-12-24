A Real Event at the White House, Looking a Lot Like North Korea

M Dowling
Northwell Hospital sent their singing nurses to the White House — watch it below. It’s painful to watch after they fired so many people. Northwell is a lot of show and propaganda for Northwell. They fire their heroes if they don’t obey the Nanny State.

There’s no sign of Joe Brandon Biden in the clip, just EdD Jill. Going missing could be the smartest thing he’s done in the White House. Joe Biden is the man who allegedly loves animals, was going to get a rescue cat, and, instead, gave away his dog. He’s also the so-called President.

Shades of North Korea:

Biden is also the person who railed against the high price of insulin after canceling Trump’s order to lower the price of insulin.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir also sang at Carnegie Hall during the Joyful something-or-other Noise event. They need to go away. Just help the patients.


  1. As we can assume they are all Triple Vaxxed it is highly likely they have super spread the Xi (Oops! I meant the Omicron) Virus to all the ChiCom agents and fellow-travellers that now nest in the Red (Oops! meant White) House. If that is the case, they are truly heroes. May they sing and dance as they accompany the coffins to whatever cemetery is dedicated to the Woke People.

  2. What I love about the Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers firing all the best people they have is that they are coming to Red States.

