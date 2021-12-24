Denmark Study Suggests a Pandemic of the Vaccinated

















A study out of Denmark, not peer-reviewed, shows zero vaccine effectiveness against Omicron beginning two months after “peak” protection, Alex Berenson writes on substack, and sharply negative protection three months out.

Vaccinated people were much more likely to get Omicron beginning 100 days after the second dose.

Boosters did very little.

I received a call on my cell phone today to go get the booster and then I got another on my home phone to go get vaxxed. It’s a full-court press.

VACCINES ARE NOT AS EFFECTIVE IN STOPPING THE SPREAD OF COV AS GOVERNMENTS CLAIM

The Epoch Times reported that vaccines are not as effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 as governments have claimed.

The report (pdf), published Tuesday by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, found that claims made by government leaders that mandatory vaccination will reduce or stop the spread of COVID-19 are not supported by either medical science or real-life experience in the countries that have achieved the highest level of vaccination.

“Unfortunately, and contrary to government-led narratives and media coverage in both Canada and the U.S., the evidence strongly suggests vaccinations do not stop the spread of Covid—not the original strains, and not the later Delta and Omicron variants,” the Justice Centre said.

The group compared government-led narrative and what authoritative health agencies say about vaccine effectiveness in stopping the spread of the coronavirus with the actual situation in “heavily vaccinated communities,” including Israel, the United Kingdom, the U.S. state of Vermont, Gibraltar, and Sweden.

“We conclude that whatever value vaccines may have in reducing hospitalization and mortality, they do not ‘work’ with the thoroughness government leaders claim, and certainly not to the degree that mandatory enforcement or vaccine passports could ever be justified in Canada as a reasonable limitation upon individual rights to bodily autonomy and Charter freedoms,” the Justice Centre said.

Related















